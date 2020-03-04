Kelly Ripa Sports A Thick Mustache In New Instagram Share

Kelly Ripa sported a thick mustache in a new Instagram share alongside co-host Ryan Seacrest and guest Tom Selleck to honor the legendary television personality for his guest appearance on their morning talk series Live with Kelly and Ryan. The actor appeared on the syndicated show to promote his CBS series Blue Bloods.

In the cute image, Kelly is on Tom’s left wearing an adorable reddish-orange dress along with the fun, fake facial hair. The dress was accented with a small tie at the neck, which Kelly fashioned into a bow to give the neckline a modest accent. Underneath the dress, Kelly wore a black shell as a pop of color that could be seen in the neckline of the garment.

She paired the dress with a layer of necklaces and small earrings that hugged her earlobes.

Kelly’s hair was parted in the middle and worn loose, framing her face.

In the center sat Tom Selleck, looking every bit the legendary television star he is. Tom’s famous facial hair was neat and groomed for the interview. The 75-year-old wore a checkered shirt with a tie and a tan jacket. On his neck, he wore a small scarf and his face held a pair of round glasses.

Next to Tom stood Ryan, who also wore an oversized mustache. The television and radio personality rocked the facial hair in the image. It appeared to work with the scruff he has on the bottom of his chin and made Ryan look older than his 45 years.

Ryan wore a black shirt and a blue blazer for this morning’s show, where Tom shared a guest spot alongside Elaine Welteroth from Project Runway.

Fans loved the fun image where the hosts paid tribute to one of the most memorable facets of Tom’s overall look. They posted their thoughts to the comments section of the Instagram share.

“Love him and the show. I always watched Magnum PI back in the day,” said a fan of their love for the actor, who skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s with the popular crime drama television series.

“Tom Selleck is a class act and oh by the way just soooo handsome! Blue Bloods is my favorite show! So happy to see him on your show! You guys are a riot!” remarked a second fan, followed by a smile and heart emoji.

“Who knew Ryan would look good in a Tom Selleck mustache?” joked a third fan of the series.