‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Maggie Will Return And Tell Michonne That Rick Is Still Alive

If Maggie returns from the same group that has Rick, she could alert Michonne to the fact that he is still alive.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Forbes points out, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) is set to return and Michonne (Danai Gurira) is departing The Walking Dead. However, a new theory proposes that Maggie will return in time to tell Michonne that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is alive and that will cause her to leave in search of him.

Maggie was last seen in Episode 5 of the ninth season of The Walking Dead. She left quietly, deciding to take her son, Hershel, and go with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson), who was with another, more advanced community. It also helped that this location would likely be safer as well as giving her the chance to learn many new skills that could assist the already established communities such as Hilltop and Alexandria.

The character’s departure arose due to the fact that Lauren Cohan had just signed on for the new ABC series, Whiskey Cavalier. AMC did not want to see her go so she left her role open rather than killing her off. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con last year that Cohan would be returning to the series in Season 11 but may make an appearance prior to that.

Danai Gurira is also leaving under similar circumstances to Lauren, having external work commitments that see her not being able to continue in the role. As yet, it is unclear if Michonne will be killed off. However, many fans suspect that her character could meet the same fate as Rick and somehow wind up with the same group which would take her out of the current series but still leaves her alive for the planned trio of movies that will delve into Rick’s story after he was saved.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

At the time that Maggie left, Rick had already been involved in the bridge explosion in which the characters had assumed killed him. However, if Georgie is a member of the same community that helped to save Rick’s life then it is possible that Maggie also knows now that Rick is still alive. If this is the case, the potential is there that she will return to Hilltop and alert Michonne to the fact that her boyfriend is safe.

Michonne is currently away from the communities helping the newcomer called Virgil (Kevin Carrol). However, as Forbes points out, she might return at just the right moment to become embroiled in the culmination of the Whisperer War that could potentially occur at Hilltop. If Maggie were to arrive at the same time, the possibility is there that she will let Michonne know about Rick’s fate and giving her the perfect opportunity to depart the TV series.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 8.