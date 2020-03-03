‘Stranger Things’ Fans Freak Out As All-Grown-Up Cast Reunites For First Season 4 Table Read

The 'Stranger Things 4' kids are growing up faster than their characters.

The Stranger Things cast reunited for their first Season 4 table read, and fans can’t believe how big the kids from the small town of Hawkins are getting.

In a new video posted to the show’s social media pages, fans saw cast members Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfard, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, and more familiar faces as they reunited in Atlanta to start work on the new season of the Netflix sci-fi series, titled Stranger Things 4.

Based on the video, it appears that actor Brett Gelman has been promoted to series regular for Season 4, playing news journalist Murray Bauman, TV Line notes.

In the caption to the teaser for the Netflix hit, it says, “We went to the Stranger Things 4 Table Read and left the door open 3 inches so you could get a peek. Stranger Things 4 now in production.”

In comments to the post, fans freaked out over this first glimpse of the teen stars getting ready to film the new season.

“Sadie giving Caleb a hug. Aaah my Lumax heart!” one fan wrote of Sink and McLaughlin’s characters, Lucas and Max.

“Damn it feels great to see Hopper back with the gang again,” another wrote of Harbour’s once presumed dead character.

“Finn and David are the best I love their relationship,” a third fan wrote.

“Wow they’re all growing up so fast,” another fan wrote. “I remember when they first were in the [show], they were so young.”

Little is known about the new season of Stranger Things as the storylines have remained top secret on the set of the Duffer Brothers production. The show typically does a one-year time jump for each season. Season 1 was set in 1983, while Seasons 2 and 3 were set in 1984 and ’85, respectively. If the show follows that trajectory, Stranger Things 4 would kick off in the year 1986. But because production has been so delayed between some seasons of the show, the cast members have grown up faster than their characters.

One thing that is apparent is that Harbour’s Hopper, the longtime Hawkins chief of police, is alive — but that doesn’t mean he’s well. The Duffer Brothers confirmed that Hopper is imprisoned far from home “in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.”

The TV producers also teased that 4 is will be “the biggest and most frightening” Stranger Things season yet.

Fans have had a lot of wild theories about the upcoming season of Stranger Things. There is no release date as of yet, but with production now starting there is a chance viewers will get new to see new episodes on Netflix later this year.