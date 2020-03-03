Clare Crawley’s Ex-Fiance, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, Reacts To Her Being Named ‘The Bachelorette’

'The Bachelor Winter Games' star says his ex will be an 'amazing' 'Bachelorette.'

Clare Crawley’s former fiance says he is happy she has been cast as The Bachelorette. Hours after the news that the four-time Bachelor Nation alum will be ABC’s new leading lady, her Bachelor Winter Games fiance, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, reacted on Instagram.

In early 2018, Clare became engaged to Benoit on the finale of the inaugural season of The Bachelor Winter Games. The couple split in April of that year. Nearly two years later, Benoit posted a sweet throwback with his ex as he wished her congratulations on her latest role in the rose-filled reality franchise.

In the caption to the post, Benoit described Clare as a “gem” and predicted she will be an “amazing” Bachelorette.

He also wrote that the 38-year-old California hairstylist knows what she wants in a relationship and won’t play games when it comes to potential suitors who aren’t serious about her journey to find a husband. Benoit wished Clare good luck in her new role as The Bachelorette.

In comments to the post, fan and friends praised Benoit for taking the high road when it comes to his ex’s high-profile reality TV gig.

“Your heart is gold my friend,” wrote fellow Winter Games star Kevin Wendt.

“You’re a class act buddy,” another wrote.

Others expressed hope that Benoit will turn up as one of Clare’s suitors on The Bachelorette.

“Please tell me you’ll be stepping out of the limo night 1!!!” one fan wrote to Benoit.

“You need to be a bachelor! You have the kindest heart,” another added.

After a tumultuous turn on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor — where she ended as runner-up in 2014 — and two unlucky stints on Bachelor in Paradise, fans thought Clare had finally found her forever love when she accepted Benoit’s proposal on The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special in 2018. But it wasn’t long before the couple posted a joint breakup announcement to Instagram. In a lengthy message, the exes admitted that they had trouble navigating their relationship in the real world and away from ABC’s cameras and dream dates.

The couple noted that they still think “the world” of each other and that they still care for each other “very deeply.” This is likely still the case based on Benoit’s classy congratulatory message to Clare.

Clare has already said that her long overdue stint as The Bachelorette means she now knows what she wants out of a partner and what she won’t put up with.

Clare’s season of The Bachelorette begins filming later this month.