‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Reveals If She’s Quitting The Show After Season 12

Cynthia Bailey was asked about the many recent exits of the 'Real Housewives' franchise.

Cynthia Bailey spoke about her future on The Real Housewives of Atlanta while attending the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” event in Los Angeles last Thursday night.

While chatting on the red carpet alongside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and others, Bailey, who was joined by husband Mike Hill, told Extra TV‘s Mark Wright that while she can’t comment on the women of the other Real Housewives franchises, she believes her Georgia-based cast will remain intact for its upcoming 13th season.

“I can’t speak for the other franchises but, ya know, as far as The Real Housewives of Atlanta is concerned, I think we have a pretty solid cast,” she explained,

Last summer, Lisa Vanderpump announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after starring on the series in a full-time role for all of its nine seasons and Bethenny Frankel confirmed she was leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after appearing on eight of its 11 seasons. Since then, both Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have announced their exits from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Although there have been rumors claiming more cast members could soon leave the franchise, Bailey confirmed to Wright that she has no plans to walk away from her role anytime soon.

“I don’t plan on leaving. Don’t start any rumors! I am not leaving, I am not leaving,” she vowed.

As for the rest of the women, Bailey again said that her cast was “solid” before explaining that each and every member of the cast brings something different to the show and insisting that she will stay on the series for as long as Bravo will allow her to do so.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bailey reacted to the potential exit of Nene Leakes last month while speaking to Hollywood Life.

“I think everyone on this show makes the show, but I’ve always given NeNe her props. When people think of the show, a lot of people think of her. I’m never going to take that away from her,” she said.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may recall, rumors began swirling in regard to Leakes’ possible exit from the show shortly after Leakes was noticeably absent from the series’ first couple of episodes. However, when it comes to Leakes, she has not yet announced whether she will be staying or leaving.