Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease Intense, Emotional Developments Throughout Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 2 indicate that emotions will be running high all over Port Charles. The last that viewers saw, Taggert had been shot, Trina and Cameron had been rescued, and people were adjusting to the bombshell about Wiley. Now, the next few shows will reveal progress on all of those fronts and throw in complications on a few others.

On Monday, the show shared a new sneak peek via Twitter that is jam-packed with General Hospital spoilers for the week. At one point, there is a brief glimpse of Julian following through on the deal he made with Brook Lynn, at least to an extent.

Last week, Brook Lynn made it clear she had figured out that Julian had been coordinating with Brad to cover up the Wiley drama. She threatened to expose Julian, but she offered that she’d keep her mouth shut if he would take care of her skeezy producer Linc. It appears that Julian will cross paths with Linc at the pier and he’ll be throwing some punches.

This week also brings more with the Anna and Peter saga. Anna’s determination to protect Peter has caused problems in both her engagement to Finn and her relationship with Robert. General Hospital spoilers tease that Anna will see Finn and Robert together at the Metro Court and cheerily tell them she has news for both of them.

It seems that Finn and Robert will exchange a doubtful look with one another upon hearing this. Neither man is a fan of Peter and both know that Anna is crossing lines in protecting her son. General Hospital spoilers haven’t yet revealed what this supposed good news will be. However, SheKnows Soaps shares that Anna will have a talk with Obrecht later in the week and it will certainly be interesting to see what comes of that.

The preview for this week also shows a brief glimpse of Cameron, who appears to be seriously traumatized by the kidnapping he endured last week with Trina. Luckily, neither Cameron or Trina were physically injured during the scary situation.

However, both Trina and Cameron will surely both have some emotional trauma to work through in the days ahead. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Taggert will recover and there will be a lot of scrambling this week as Jordan, Sonny, and others try to contain Cyrus and his men.

There’s a court hearing on the way involving Nelle and General Hospital spoilers indicate that both Carly and Michael will have some harsh words for her. Viewers will also see Spinelli, Ava, Elizabeth, Alexis, and Violet at various points over the next few days so it certainly looks like it’ll be a fast-moving week of developments.