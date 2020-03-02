Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Won’t Let Her Release New Music Because Of Contract Dispute

In a recent Instagram Live video, 25-year-old rapper Megan Thee Stallion claimed that her record label won’t let her release new music because she asked to renegotiate her contract, according to The Root. In the video, Megan stated that she signed her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment at just 20 years old and that she hadn’t really reviewed the contract terms until she recently signed a management deal with Roc Nation.

“So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management, real management, I got real lawyers, and they [were] like, ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?'” she said.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper also added that while she was surprised about the contents of her contract, which have not yet been disclosed to the public, she was not initially upset with the label. She said she felt they were all like “family,” and that she signed with the indie label — who also manages artists K’Ona Lisa, Railey Rose, and D-Raww — because she felt it would give her more control over her music. When Megan reached out to the label to try to renegotiate her contract, things took a turn.

“As soon as I asked them to renegotiate my contract, everything went left,” Megan said, adding that they told her she would be unable to drop her new album, Suga, on May 2. “It’s really just a greedy game.”

According to Complex, Megan addressed the label directly in the video, stating that they were mad because she wouldn’t “bow down.”

“You mad because I don’t want to bow down… and you don’t want to renegotiate my contract,” Megan said.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

She also addressed up-and-coming artists, urging them to be more mindful of their contracts. She said that they needed to thoroughly read their contracts, be sure they understand what it really says, and always consult with a lawyer.

“Don’t sign that without no lawyer…and get your own lawyer, with their own opinion.”

While 1501 has yet to offer a statement, plenty of Megan’s fans have spoken out about the incident, using the hashtags freemeg and freetheestallion.

Megan’s star has risen over the last few years. In 2019, she had several hits on the Billboard charts, including her platinum single, “Hot Girl Summer.” In October, Megan graced the stage of Saturday Night Live alongside Chance the Rapper to perform his hit song, “Handsome.” More recently, Megan appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone along with singers Sza and Normani.