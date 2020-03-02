‘Bachelor Nation’ Veterans React To Announcement That Clare Crawley Is ‘The Bachelorette’

ABC wanted to generate some buzz by announcing that Clare Crawley would be the next star of The Bachelorette and it looks as if their strategy has already been quite successful. The big news was shared Monday morning via Good Morning America and plenty of other contestants from “Bachelor Nation” are sharing their support the network’s pick across social media.

Until some rumors popped up late last week, Clare hadn’t necessarily been on anybody’s radar in terms of being The Bachelorette this spring. However, now that it’s been made official, it looks like a lot of past contestants are in favor of ABC’s choice.

So far, the reaction from The Bachelorette fans has been mixed. As is almost always the case, plenty of people are unhappy and threatening to boycott the upcoming season. On the other hand, a fair number of viewers seem ready to see Clare give finding love on television another shot. On top of that, it looks like past contestants may be helping to generate some positive buzz for the idea.

For example, former The Bachelor Nick Viall congratulated Clare via Twitter Monday morning. Shortly after that, he posted a longer tweet detailing why he thinks she will be such a great Bachelorette.

Picking @Clare_Crawley for the next #bachelorette is an excellent choice!

1) More believable with the times we are in. People are getting married later in life than ever before.

2) she as deserving as anyone

3) she doesn’t know how to be inauthentic or hold back

4) bold/beauty — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) March 2, 2020

“I COULD NOT POSSIBLY BE MORE EXCITED ABOUT THIS!!!!! So happy for @clarecrawley,” declared former The Bachelorette star Deanna Pappas Stagliano on the show’s Instagram post revealing the news.

“Big Clare Crawley guy. Great pick,” tweeted Shawn Booth, who was on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season and scored her final rose.

“Just want to put out into the Twitterverse that if these @Clare_Crawley for #TheBachelorette rumors are true I am ALL FOR IT. She deserves it, is 100% sincere & I’ve always felt she’d make a fantastic lead. Bonus: bring on more folks in their 30s, hopefully 40s! IT’S TIME,” praised Sharleen Joynt on Twitter over the weekend before it became official. Sharleen was a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’ The Bachelor season like Clare was.

“.@Clare_Crawley is the perfect choice for #TheBachelorette. She knows what she wants and will not settle for less, nor tolerate less for that matter. She’s as authentic and as compassionate as they come, with a great sense of humor. And look at her, she’s gorgeous! Total package!” wrote Michael Garofola, who was originally on Desiree Hartsock Siegfriend’s season of The Bachelorette and also did The Bachelor Winter Games with Clare in 2018.

Sean and Catherine were the main reason why I signed up for the Bachelor. I wanted a love like that. @onebachnation I’m excited to see you go back to the basics. Enough with the drama! Congrats @Clare_Crawley!! Cannot wait to watch your journey!! ????????????#TheBachelorette — Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) March 2, 2020

Others who have been a part of “Bachelor Nation” who have congratulated Clare and voiced their support include Lacy Faddoul, who also did Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Bukowski, and fellow The Bachelorette lead JoJo Fletcher.

Will any guys who have previously been contestants show up to pursue Clare? Will ABC manage to find a group of guys who are a good fit for the 38-year-old California hairstylist? Filming of The Bachelorette begins later this month and premieres in May, and viewers will be quite curious to see how this plays out.