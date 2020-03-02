‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick & Phyllis Heat Up

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick and Phyllis heat up as things get downright icy in Genoa City. An ice storm leaves these two exes home alone, and their flame could reignite if things go well.

For weeks, now, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have flirted heavily with each other. They’re both free, and it’s evident that they still have feelings for each other. Nick actor Joshua Morrow discussed the possibilities of his on-screen alter ego reuniting with Phyllis with CBS Soaps In Depth recently.

“Nick realizes that there is something brewing between them,” admitted Morrow. “It’s not just Phyllis sniffing around trying to make something happen. They both understand that when they are together, there is this humming attraction that is kind of always under the surface. He’s teased her about it, but he is always like, ‘You know this ain’t happening, right?'”

Phyllis tells Nick that her kissing him at the Newman gala meant nothing at all, but Nick doesn’t entirely buy his ex-wife’s statement about that.

“He’s been kind of making fun of her for even thinking about going down this path,” teased the actor. “But he can’t deny that there is something going on.”

Of course, Phyllis tells Nick that she’s at his house on business. After all, she is the sole owner of The Grand Phoenix now. Nick isn’t thrilled to hear that because he figures that Phyllis did something to his sister, Abby (Melissa Ordway), to get her to sell the shares of the hotel, she’s enjoyed owning so much over the past few months. Nick also hasn’t forgotten the last time he and Phyllis were together, and she ratted out his mom, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and his sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle) over the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) drama. Nick did not appreciate Phyllis double-crossing his family, and he’s concerned that she’s doing it again with Abby.

Of course, all his reservations aren’t enough to stop the growing attraction Nick feels for Phyllis, and it’s clear that she’s also feeling teh same way. While she wants to team up with some of his real estate, Nick can’t help but wonder if Phyllis has another sort of connection in mind too.

“They’ve done this dance together many times, and it rarely ends well, so I think he is cautious,” said Morrow.

Phyllis tries to leave, but the ice storm makes travel too dangerous, so she decides to stay at Nick’s as friends. The biggest question, though, is if they’ll still be just friends in the morning.