Mark Ruffalo Confirms He’s Talked About Appearing In ‘She-Hulk’

One of the bigger stars of the MCU could be coming to the small screen and Disney Plus. Mark Ruffalo, who has played the Hulk for the entirety of the character’s run in the revamped Marvel Cinematic Universe, could be helping to kick off a brand new character sometime next year. Having just started casting for the upcoming series, She-Hulk, it appears the showrunners are looking to add some well-known actors to the show, at least for a limited run.

Rumors started up last week that Ruffalo might bring the new and improved Hulk – having completely merged his brute strength with the brains of Bruce Banner – to the program. The actor confirmed over the weekend he has had talked with show reps. The LaughingPlace.com posted a video on Twitter of an appearance Ruffalo made at the 2020 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo where he answered a series of questions. Some answers were more serious than others but he did seem sincere when he said he could be appearing in She-Hulk. He did add the caveat that talks are very preliminary at the moment.

The porting of Bruce Banner/The Hulk from the Avengers movies to the Disney Plus series certainly makes sense. Banner plays a very big role in the origin story of She-Hulk in the Marvel comics. The hero’s alter ego, Jennifer Walters gains her powers after she receives a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce. It would appear the showrunners would at least like to mimic that origin story on the small screen.

The news that Ruffalo could be at least a guest-starring on the series comes just a few days after MCU fans found out who She-Hulk showrunners are looking to fill the titular role. A recent casting call listed an “Alison Brie” type actor, which in turn led to the real Alison Brie to have to answer questions about whether or not she’d been contacted to star in the series.

So far, Brie has played coy, jokingly hinting she’s got the job but going so far as to really confirm or deny if she’s been cast. Mark Ruffalo is in fact, the only potential cast member who has confirmed they’ve even been contacted about appearing on the Disney Plus series.

As ComicBookMovie points out, not including the Hulk would be a disappointment for Marvel fans consider just how pivotal his role in creating She-Hulk is. Bruce Banner’s role part in the upcoming series will likely be a small one if he’s included, as showrunners will want to keep the focus off Mark Ruffalo and on the star of the show.