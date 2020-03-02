Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Set To Reunite With Prince William And Kate Middleton Next Week

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William haven’t been together since the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from the royal life. Now, the four are slated to reunite in England on March 9 for Commonwealth Day.

As Us Magazine reports, Buckingham Palace made an official announcement on March 2 saying that the four would be together at Westminster Abbey in London for the Commonwealth Service, an annual tradition honoring the 54 countries within the Commonwealth.

The couples will be joined by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla at the celebration.

Not only will it be the first time the four have been together in months, but it is expected to be the last official royal engagement that Meghan and Harry will participate in before they make their departure from royal duty official on March 31. As part of that shift, the couple will no longer use their official His and Her Royal Highness titles.

That doesn’t mean that the couple won’t be returning to the U.K. from time to time. Though they are currently living in Canada, they apparently already have plans to return to England for Princess Beatrice’s wedding in May.

Meghan and Harry shocked the world in January when they revealed that they were stepping back from their royal duties and planned to move to North America part-time. In an announcement on social media, they revealed that they wanted to become financially independent and focus on their personal charities.

“”After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they wrote.

The announcement went on to say that the couple would live in the U.K. and North America.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son [Archie, 9 months] with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they said.

The Queen has reportedly been upset by the move and has said that she wants the so-called “Megxit” situation resolved, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Beyond being hurtful on a personal level, Queen Elizabeth has reportedly said that the situation looks bad for the monarchy in general.