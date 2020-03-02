WWE News: Mark Henry Discusses The Most Unbelievable Thing About John Cena’s Return

John Cena will go down in history as one of the most divisive superstars to ever grace a WWE ring, but these days fans seem to be more welcoming of the veteran now that he’s no longer around as much. On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, he received a warm reception from the fans, which shocked Mark Henry.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the Hall of Famer discussed the crowd’s reaction on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, which he co-hosts. Henry believes that Cena knows how to get a crowd excited, as was evidenced on the latest episode of the blue brand’s weekly show.

“Man, I’m so used to hearing ‘Cena Sucks.’ Going on into the adulation that John Cena received on Friday, that was like unfathomable for me. I could not believe the reaction from the crowd last night. I just, like, I guess absence does make the heart grow fonder. Because he got more love that first minute and a half…he couldn’t even talk. The crowd was like constant. It was a constant roar. And every time he got ready to say something, they amped up.”

During the radio show, Henry also addressed how far Cena has come throughout the years. When he was initially promoted to the main roster back in 2002, he was in danger of losing his job. However, after developing his “Doctor of Thuganomics” persona — which he brought back at last year’s WrestleMania — he quickly became one of the most popular stars in the company. After that, he became the polarizing character he is today, but he’s always managed to get a passionate reaction from the fans.

As noted by Wrestling Inc, Cena’s appearance saw him accept a challenge from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt that will take place at WrestleMania 36. After the latter challenged the 16-time World Champion to a match. Cena respectfully accepted the challenge and allowed Wyatt to close out the show, as the fans are firmly on his side at the moment, especially after his controversial loss to Bill Goldberg at Super Showdown.

The WWE Universe might turn on Cena again if he doesn’t put over Wyatt in their upcoming match. A win against a superstar like Cena can go a long way in restoring “The Fiend’s” credibility following his quick loss to Goldberg at Super Showdown. Furthermore, Cena has already beaten Wyatt at WrestleMania in the past, and many fans will be hoping that “The Fiend” gets his win back at this year’s event.