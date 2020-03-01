WWE News: Ric Flair Wants Charlotte To Face Fellow Legend’s Daughter In Future Dream Match

TMZ Sports recently caught up with WWE legend Ric Flair for an interview, in which they discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation, he discussed his daughter, Charlotte Flair, potentially wrestling Simone Johnson, who is the daughter of Dwayne Johnson. According to the Hall of Famer, he’s unfamiliar with Johnson’s in-ring work, but he thinks that a match between the pair sounds like a great idea.

“I have not [thought about it], but I’m sure it’s crossed their mind. They can see it down the road. It would be phenomenal! I haven’t seen her wrestle yet, so it’s hard to predict. She’s got his genetics and she’s got determination. I know that she’s been dying to do this.”

Johnson has yet to make her in-ring debut, but she has been training to become a wrestler in recent months. Furthermore, she decided to go full-time last month when she officially signed for WWE. At the time of this writing, she’s currently developing her skills at the Performance Center, though her family lineage probably means that the company probably has high hopes for the burgeoning superstar.

Johnson is a fourth generation wrestler, and her predecessors all made an impact on the business. However, she can turn to one of the best sports entertainers of all time whenever she needs advice, so she already has an edge over most rising stars in that regard.

There’s no telling how long it will take Johnson to appear on WWE television, but when she does, a match against the daughter of another legendary superstar will undoubtedly happen at some point. For now, though, fans will need to be patient as she’s still very green, but she’s only 18-years-old and has years ahead of her.

Becoming a pro wrestler has been a dream of Johnson’s for quite some time, though. As quoted by Wrestling Inc, she told Cathy Kelley that she used to watch WWE growing up, and when the chance to join the company arose, she jumped at it.

“I think that the opportunity just presented itself to me now, and it’s something that I know that I’ve always wanted and thankfully my parents have always been really supportive of it.”

While Johnson is currently training to join the black and gold brand, Charlotte is getting ready to challenge for its Women’s Championship. The Royal Rumble winner will face Rhea Ripley at this year’s WrestleMania 36 in what’s sure to be a competitive match.