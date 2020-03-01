Nina Dobrev Stuns In Skintight Red Leggings As She Does The Splits Between Two Rocks

Nina was enjoying a early morning hike in Capetown.

Nina Dobrev showed off her impressive flexibility during an early morning excursion in Capetown, South Africa.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram to share a set of photos from her South African getaway. They were taken during a hike on Lion’s Head mountain, a steep and rocky peak that rewards the adventurous tourists who climb it with stunning views.

During her trek up the mountain, Nina decided to take advantage of the placement of some of the massive boulders high up on its craggy peaks. In her first photo, she was pictured doing the splits between two of the rocks.

Nina placed her left foot on the rounded point of one large boulder, and she spread her legs in a wide split by placing her right foot on another rock far behind her. She was positioned a few feet in the air above a rocky trail going down the mountainside. She was posing with both arms up in a triumphant wide V, and she had a big smile on her face.

Nina was wearing a pair of skintight red leggings that obviously had plenty of stretch. She was also sporting a sleeveless and mostly backless black top, a strappy white sports bra, and a pair of black athletic shoes that presumably had good grips on the soles; she needed it for her daring pose. On her head, Nina wore a gray baseball cap.

Nina’s first photo included a breathtaking backdrop of rocky mountain peaks and thick white fog over the city of Capetown far below her. The rocks she was posing on were also surrounded by a few hardy green scrubs and other plants.

In her second snapshot, Nina was pictured standing on the edge of the mountain as she watched the sun rise over Capetown. She also got to witness the fog rolling in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Nina was pictured leaping off of a rock toward the camera in her third photo, and her final picture was another shot of the actress taking in the stunning view from the mountaintop.

Over the span of two hours, Nina’s set of striking vacation photos earned over 417,000 likes.

“The first picture has me feeling anxiety,” read one response to her post.

“You look so pretty. The view is amazing,” another fan wrote.

“Oh my god that’s incredible,” a third admirer remarked.

“What I love about you is that you’re so adventurous and living your BEST LIFE looking happy without any care you inspire me,” a fourth fan enthused.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina shared another photo on Instagram that left her fans in awe early last month. It was also taken atop Lion’s Head Mountain, and it pictured Nina doing yoga in a different pair of skintight leggings.