Tia Booth Stuns In A Baby Blue Dress Amidst ‘Bachelorette’ Rumors

Tia Booth is reportedly in the running for the position of the next 'Bachelorette'.

Tia Booth looked stunning in her latest Instagram photo, sporting a beautiful, baby blue dress. The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum looked ready for spring in her sleeveless Lulus dress which clasped in the front.

Booth paired the look with a pair of hot pink heels and held a straw hat with a blue ribbon around it in one hand. Small pink butterflies lined the brim of the hat. She stuck to simple accessories with a few bracelets and a delicate silver necklace. She wore her wavy dark brown hair down as she smiled for the camera. Fans couldn’t get enough of the photo, filling the comment section with praise. The photo quickly racked up over 25,000 likes. The social media influencer boasts over 700,000 followers on the platform.

“All of us out here wishing you were the next Bachelorette,” one person commented.

“I honestly can’t even explain much I want you to be the next Bachelorette. You would be so perfect,” gushed another.

Many remember Booth, the confident and sassy beauty from Weiner, Arkansas, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. She was one of the fan favorites that season who made it far along, forging a strong connection with Luyendyk. However, Luyendyk would ultimately end up with a different woman, sending Booth home brokenhearted.

After the show was over, Booth began to date Colton Underwood whom she fell head over heels for. Nevertheless, Underwood never could quite commit to her. Their drama played out over the summer on Bachelor in Paradise when the pair struggled to make things work.

Booth, now 28-years-old, still remains single but possibly not for long. Her name has been brought up as a potential candidate for the role of the next Bachelorette. As she is a bit older, she may have more of the maturity fans are looking for in a leading lady. Other names that have been brought up are Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and Clare Crawley of Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor.

Reality television blogger Steve Carbone is putting his money on Crawley. Crawley is 38-years-old and has previously stated her desire for the role, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“If they would have just chosen me for The Bachelorette, I wouldn’t have to be here. “I would have found my husband. I guess there’s part of me that’s sort of hard not to be jaded and skeptical, but it just hurts because you hit a certain point where it’s just a slap in the face,” she said.