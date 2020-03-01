Rosario Dawson Talks About Being Adopted & About Adopting An Older Child: ‘Love & Family Are Ageless’

When Rosario Dawson appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, the 40-year-old actress discussed how she felt about being adopted. During the interview, the Rent star also talked about her journey in that arena, going into detail about how she came to adopt her daughter Isabella as a single parent in 2014.

Rosario told Kelly that she had already been thinking about adopting a child when she was really young. In fact, she told her mom about her plans when she was only 5 years old. When she discussed this grand plan, the precocious youngster also revealed that she wanted to adopt an older child when the time was right.

“That was when I found out that my dad was not my biological father,” she confessed.

“It was amazing to me that he married my mom when she was 18-years-old with a 1-year-old and raised me as his own.”

She put a lot of thought into how this gallant decision affected her. If she was older than she had been, she surmised that she may not have been so accepted. Rosario knew that she could very well have been experiencing a totally different situation, even to the extent of possibly aging out of the foster care system and becoming homeless.

Happily, her life didn’t go in that direction and she made good on her desire to adopt a child who was older so that did not happen to that person, either. Isabella, who is now 17-years-old, was 11 years old when the kind-hearted thespian found her child.

The Kelly Clarkson Show posted a pertinent video excerpt from her interview with Kelly about her adoption experiences on the program’s Instagram account. Among the program’s hundreds of thousands of followers, nearly 12,000 individuals clicked “like” on the post while 58 others commented on the social media update within a day of going live.

Many people shared their own adoption stories.

“Love it! My dad married my mom when I was 5 and she was 25. I’m beyond grateful he was able to adopt me when I was 13. He will and always be my dad,” remarked one fan, who added a red heart emoji.

“My wife and I are in the process of adopting a handsome 14-year-old son from Foster Care and soo happy,” stated a second follower.

“My son was 10 when my husband adopted him! It was a sweet and tender experience. I have so much love and respect for my husband-even 25 years later-for being so loving that he could marry both me and my son!” shared a third Instagram user.

“My husband & I fostered and adopted a 7 yr old. He’s 21 now! Best decision ever!!” stated a fourth fan.

While adoption is a topic for which Rosario is fervent, she also recently talked about another issue that means a lot to her. During Pride Month a while back, the actress who is also an activist came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but more recently she clarified what she meant.

“I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now,” Dawson said to Bustle via The Inquisitr.

“I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

Rosario is currently in a relationship with Senator Cory Booker, and the couple has reportedly discussed a future as a married couple.