Mikaela Spielberg, Director’s Daughter Who Just Launched Adult Film Career, Arrested For Domestic Violence

Mikaela Spielberg, the 23-year-old daughter of famed director Steven Spielberg, was booked into jail this weekend after being arrested for domestic violence charges. The arrest comes just weeks after Mikaela announced that she was starting a career in the adult film industry.

As Radar Online reported, Mikaela was arrested in Nashville and booked into the Hill Detention Center at just after 6:30 a.m. local time on Saturday. The report noted that the 23-year-old was not eligible for immediate release, and was instead being kept behind bars under suspicion of domestic violence, which comes with a 12-hour hold.

The circumstances of Mikaela’s arrest were not immediately clear. In announcing the start of her adult film career earlier this month, Mikaela mentioned that she had a 47-year-old fiance, Chick Pankow, who she said was supportive of her career choice.

Mikaela, who was adopted as a baby by Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw, said in an interview with The Sun that she was starting a career making solo adult films and was also planning on getting licensed to become an exotic dancer in Nashville. In the interview, Mikaela said that she wanted to take control of her body after years of being made to feel that she should “hate” the way she looked.

Spielberg also said that she wanted to enter into a line of work that she would find fulfilling.

“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” she said.

The initial report claimed that her parents were supportive of the movie, but a subsequent report from the New York Post’s Page Six claimed that both Steven and Kate had their concerns about it. A source close to the family said they also worried about what effect her decision could have on their other adult children, some of whom also work in the movie industry.

“Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her. Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”

It was not yet clear when Mikaela would be released from jail, or what exact charges she would be facing in the alleged domestic violence incident.