‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Demi Burnett Says She’s ‘Obsessed’ With New Boyfriend Slater Davis

It looks like Demi Burnett can’t get enough of her new boyfriend Slater Davis. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum gushed over her beau even going so far as to say that she’s currently “obsessed” with the model/singer from Los Angeles.

“I’m so happy,” she said to ET at a recent event in L.A. “I’m obsessed with him. He’s the best ever. I feel like such a weird little sap, but he’s the most incredible person I’ve ever met and I can’t get enough of him.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Demi introduced Slater to her Instagram followers a couple of weeks ago with a photo of her kissing him at a fancy dinner table. In the caption of the snapshot, Demi described Slater as the best present she didn’t know she needed. In the comments of the show, her castmate Katie Morton hinted that she might have been the matchmaker and ET confirmed that this is true. According to their article, Katie, who has been friends with Slater for over two years, invited him to hang out with her and Demi one day and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I was like, ‘Oh no… he’s so hot,'” Demi added. “Then we just literally got obsessed with each other in the day that we met. We haven’t spent a day apart since. We’re with each other all the time.”

Slater was with Demi at the event and he had a lot of nice things to say about his girlfriend as well. In his soundbite for ET, he said that he loved her mind the most, adding that he was captivated by the way she thinks, speaks and “operates” He then boldly declared that Demi’s brain was the “hottest” thing about the reality TV personality. He also described them both as “aliens” and said he wanted to go to the moon with his lady love.

The aforementioned photo of Demi and Slater currently has over 200,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments. While several of the commenters expressed happiness for her, there were some who were disappointed that the new relationship meant she was out of the running to star in the next season of The Bachelorette. Some commenters also expressed confusion and disappointment that Demi was no longer engaged to Kristian Haggerty, the woman who proposed to her their stint on Bachelor in Paradise last year.