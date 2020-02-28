Kendall Jenner Shares What She’s Learned From Her Previous Famous Relationships

Kendall Jenner recently admitted that each of her relationships impacted who she is today.

The model did a behind-the-scenes interview with Elle UK where she discussed many aspects of her life. In addition to chatting about the possibility she could one day work as Beyonce’s personal assistant, Jenner also dished on her past romances. The reality star has been linked to several famous partners throughout her career, most notably singer Harry Styles and NBA stars Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.

In her interview, Jenner shared how her exes have shaped the person she is. She said each relationship brought something interesting for her to learn.

“I think you learn different lessons in every relationship,” the 24-year-old said. “So, I think I’ve learned so many different things from so many different relationships.”

Jenner didn’t just give her past boyfriends the credit for the changes she made in the relationship. The private influencer dished that, in most cases, the changes had nothing to do with her partners. Instead, she said she learned something new about herself and was able to gauge her own interests as a result of her time dating those men.

“A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable,” she said. “And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship.”

Unlike several of her famous siblings, Jenner has shied away from sharing her love life on social media. While she has previously flirted with her past lovers and has been seen in public with them, the runway star primarily dedicates her Instagram page to her professional life. The influencer’s millions of Instagram followers can see dozens of campaigns she’s done, as well as photos of her out with friends like fellow model Bella Hadid.

Jenner additionally told the publication that, for her, self-care and self-love is her main priority at the moment. Although she and Simmons have been spotted together recently, she said her favorite thing to do is take time to be with herself. She also admitted that while it can be “hard” to avoid television or phone screens as a way to unwind, being outside in nature has worked for her. She then stressed the importance of being alone and having time to “ponder your thoughts.”

Most recently, Jenner took part in a Calvin Klein ad campaign which was launched to celebrate self-love and confidence, per E! News. She was joined by several other big names, including Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X. The campaign was shot by photographer Mario Sorrenti, with accompanying videos by Bardia Zeinali.