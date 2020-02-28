‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Preview Gives Fans A Taste Of The Chaos On The Way With Season 4

Another season of the reality television show featuring June Shannon and her kids premieres next month and a new preview just revealed plenty of tantalizing tidbits about what is on the way. When Season 4 was first officially teased, the sneak peek revealed very little about viewers could expect. Now, fans can get a better sense of where this is headed and it’s not tough to see why this one is dubbed Family Crisis.

Anybody who has been following “Mama June” and her family during the hiatus of this show knows that life has been pretty complicated for them all. June and her boyfriend Geno Doak have had legal troubles looming over them and they recently were said to have trashed a hotel room in Georgia.

Too Fab shared the new preview for Season 4 of Mama June: Family Crisis. Spoilers from the clip reveal that this will be an intense journey for those in the family as well as for the show’s viewers. It looks like the show will cover all of the drama that has happened over the past year or so in the family’s lives and it’s clear from the clip that there’s been a lot going on that flew under the radar.

Alana, known by fans as “Honey Boo Boo” has been living with her big sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” for quite a while now. However, spoilers from the Mama June: Family Crisis preview show that it hasn’t always been a stable environment. Apparently, at one point, Alana’s father “Sugar Bear” and his wife Jennifer threatened to fight for custody of the teen.

According to TMZ, Mama June isn’t earning a paycheck from Season 4 and she’s not technically a full participant. Despite that, the preview does show that she’ll be fairly visible as these new episodes play out. Cameras will follow Mama June and Geno to court and she will be on-camera to some extent. At one point, she’s shown insisting that nobody knows the real story about what’s been happening.

In addition, spoilers from the preview indicate that Mama June’s sister “Doe Doe” will hit the road with the goal of tracking down her sister. At another point, Alana, Lauryn, and Lauryn’s family appear to pack up and leave home after Mama June seemingly insinuates they might have people coming after them.

Luckily, the show does seem to have both Alana and Lauryn meeting regularly with a counselor and there are some heavy-duty emotional moments coming with this. It also appears that there will be cameras rolling as June is brought in to meet with the family, but it doesn’t look as if it necessarily goes very well.

Mama June: Family Crisis doesn’t look like it’ll be hiding much regarding all of the drama that has surrounded the family for the past few months. Based on recent headlines, it doesn’t look like that much progress has been made, as Alana still lives with Lauryn and Mama June is still essentially hotel-hopping with Geno. Season 4 debuts on WE tv on March 27 and fans will be anxious to see how all of this chaos fits together.