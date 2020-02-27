No Doubt Pose In Front Of Eiffel Tower For Latest Vintage Post

No Doubt became a household name during the 1990s and are still known for their signature songs such as “Don’t Speak” and “Spiderwebs.” For their latest Instagram upload, the group has shared a vintage photo that dates back to the summer of 1996.

In the snapshot, Gwen Stefani, who was the lead singer of the group, was captured alongside their bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont, and drummer Adrian Young. Their touring and session members — Gabrial McNair and Stephen Bradley — also joined them in the photograph.

All six of them posed in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. The image which was taken fairly far back shows Stefani with short blond hair. The “Sunday Morning” songstress rocked a black sweater and pants and wrapped herself up in a white cardigan that had a graphic print all over it.

On the left, Kanal, who she was previously romantically linked to, put on a white T-shirt with pants and tied a gray sweater around his waist.

Bradley sported his signature long dreadlocks and donned a shirt and bomber jacket ensemble while McNair next to him rocked a white T-shirt and loose-fitted light blue jeans.

Young and Dumont on the far right both had on jackets and paired their outfit jeans and converse sneakers.

All six members looked directly at the camera lens with a smile on their faces and proved to be living their best life.

For the caption, they told their followers this photo was taken during the Tragic Kingdom tour on July 9th, 1996.

In the span of 13 hours, their post racked up more than 9,800 likes and over 70 comments from eager fans who want a reunion.

“I love the fact that the band’s IG is active, gives me hope that they will reunite for a #tk25tour,” one user wrote.

“I saw you in Paris during that tour!” another shared.

“Just think @nodoubt, you could recreate this same photo 25 years later,” remarked a third fan, adding the praying hand’s emoji.

“Reunion please!!! Give the fans what they want,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Young hinted of a potential reunion when Tragic Kingdom turned 24 years old last year. The “Simple Kind of Life” hitmaker said there are great memories from the tour and album and believes they should do shows for its 25th anniversary.

The group has yet to confirm if they will. However, it’s clear that fans want it to happen.

To date, the album has been certified diamond in the U.S. after selling over 10 million copies there alone.