Lindsey Lohan’s Ex Boyfriend Harry Morton’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

The restaurateur reportedly died of natural causes.

The cause of Lindsay Lohan-ex Harry Morton’s death is now public. Four months after the celebrity restaurateur died, Morton’s cause of death was ruled to be natural causes, per Radar Online. More specifically, his cause of death was probable cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial bridging with coronary artery atherosclerosis.

There was no indication that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his death. What’s more, although Morton had previously undergone a surgery to correct his deviated septum, there was no indication of meningitis, endocarditis or cerebral abscess.

Morton’s family had previously released a statement suggesting that Morton “had calcification in three main arteries and suffered sudden cardiac death — an unexpected death caused by loss of heart function.” This was according to an investigation conducted by Dr. Kathy Magliato.

Shortly after Morton died in November, Lohan posted a tribute to him on Instagram. In the tribute, she wrote that the two were best friends, and coupled the caption with a photo of the two of them together at the 2006 Venice Film Festival. Lohan’s mother and father commented on the post, expressing their sympathy for their daughter’s loss.

At the time of Morton’s death, it had been years since he and Lohan were a couple. They dated back in 2006, when Lohan was only 20 and Morton was 25. Despite the age difference, a source told People at the time that “they get along great and have a lot in common.”

Although they were spotted together frequently throughout the summer of that year, they had apparently ended their relationship by late September. At the time of their split, a source close to the couple suggested that it may have been because the actress was “too much drama.” Morton was reportedly much more low-key than Lohan was at the time. Lohan was just one of many famous partners for Morton, who also had relationships with Demi Moore, Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston over the years.

Morton was best known for founding Pink Taco, a fast/casual Tex-Mex chain with locations in California, Nevada, Arizona and Illinois. After his death, Pink Taco released a statement on their founder to TMZ.

“Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement read.