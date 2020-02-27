Shania Twain Looks Stunning In Sparkly Sheer Ensemble For Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain is currently performing in her own Las Vegas residency and looks nothing short of stunning.

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” hitmaker wowed her audience in a sparkly bodysuit that had gold sequins embroidered all over. Over the top, she wrapped herself up in a sheer black dress with long sleeves. The shimmery one-shouldered number was floor-length and made out of netted material. Underneath, she paired the look with black fishnet tights. Twain displayed her decolletage and kept it simple with no necklaces. The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” chart-topper accessorized herself with small dangling earrings and sported half her long wavy blond and light brunette hair up while leaving the rest down.

In her latest Instagram upload, Twain was captured singing one of her songs on stage. She separated her legs and held her black microphone to her mouth. The country music icon closed her eyes and looked over to her right. The “You’re Still The One” songstress displayed her profile and showed off her incredible jawline. Her outfit sparkled in the light and cemented her status as a timeless beauty.

For her caption, the 54-year-old expressed that music is a great natural high and a great natural escape.⁠ She also credited the photographer, Denise Truscello.

She geotagged the location as Zappos Theater, where her residency takes place and tagged their account in the photo as well as Vegas and Planet Hollywood’s Vegas resort.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 215 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.1 million followers.

“Beautiful and classy as always. I can’t wait to see you in Vegas!” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re so beautiful and you are so talented. You are the prettiest woman in the world,” another shared.

“Wow, how is it you continue to blow my mind with your gorgeousness,” remarked a third fan.

“Your beauty is so delightful and inspiring. Keep doing your thing! Love! Love! Love you!” a fourth admirer commented.

Her latest residency in Sin City, “Let’s Go!,” hears Twain performing all her signature songs. According to Setlist.fm, she performs a total of 21 tracks, opening with “Rock This Country!” and ending with “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

Sheer outfits are nothing new for Twain. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “I’m Gonna Getcha Good” entertainer impressed her social media following with her incredible Bahamas vacation snapshots by wearing a sheer blue dress that had an anchor print all over it. Twain sported her blond locks up in a messy bun and placed her black sunglasses on her head.