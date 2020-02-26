Saweetie Wears Low-Cut Strapless Denim Garment & Rocks An Afro For Latest Instagram Snap

Saweetie has been slaying the world of fashion recently and her latest Instagram upload proves that.

The “My Type” hitmaker wowed in a buttoned-up light blue denim outfit that displayed her decolletage and had no straps. The low-cut number appeared to be a dress and had silver sequins embroidered all over. Saweetie wrapped herself up in an oversized blue jacket with hints of black on both sides. The “Up Now” rapper wore the item of clothing off her shoulder and let it hang on her arms. She accessorized herself with small hoop earrings and rocked a jeweled chain around her neck. Saweetie opted for a glossy lip, eye shadow, and long false eyelashes.

Saweetie slicked down the front of her dark hair and sported a large afro in the back which she separated into two large bunches.

In the photo, the “Icy Grl” songstress closed her eyes. She stood in front of a black backdrop and placed both hands beside her. To her left appeared someone who was assisting her. Saweetie directly faced the camera and made it look effortless to be that stunning.

For her caption, the High Maintenance entertainer expressed that going to her first ever Milan Fashion Week was a dream come true. She thanked Vogue Magazine for doing an article on her wardrobe that trip as well as her team –Holly Shipley, her makeup artist, Ray Christopher, her hairstylist, her creative director, Brandon Almengo, and Bryon Javar, her wardrobe stylist.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 286,000 likes and over 1,050 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.9 million followers.

“It’s so good to see hair like this reflected in the media!!! Love you for this,” one user wrote.

“A whole fashion icon,” another shared.

“You deserve it! You’re absolutely beautiful and have been seriously killing it lately!” remarked a third fan.

“THE POWER PUFF GIRL THEY DON’T TALK ABOUT,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

During her time in Milan, Saweetie supported Jeremy Scott at the Moschino fashion show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked incredible in a camo ensemble. The jacket she donned had Moschino written in large letters on the back with gold circular detailing going across each letter. Saweetie paired the outfit with a high-waisted skirt that fell just above her knees and opted for lots of blinged-up accessories. She owned numerous gold chains including one which had a huge pendant with the designer name all crystalized.