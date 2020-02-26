‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Recommitment Ceremony Gives The Couple A ‘Fresh Start’

On the new season of Teen Mom OG, fans will watch as Catelynn Lowell surprises her husband Tyler Baltierra with a surprise recommitment ceremony. Now, E! News has a sneak peek of the special day that allowed the couple to have a “fresh start.”

In the preview, the couple are vacationing together in Hawaii. The two are getting ready for their day and Tyler is waiting for Catelynn. He is casually dressed as Catelynn emerges from their rental. She is dressed in a long-sleeved white dress and wears her long hair down. Tyler notes that she is looking nice and notices that she is even wearing pearls. Catelynn smiles as she hands him a blindfold and asks him to put it on.

Tyler is shocked that he has to put it on, but obliges his wife. He admits that he can’t see anything as Catelynn leads him to the surprise destination. As he removes his blindfold, he asks what is going on. The couple are on a piece of land overlooking the beautiful ocean. There is only one other person there and she hands Catelynn a bouquet of flowers before revealing to Tyler what is happening. It turns out that the other person there is the officiant overseeing the “surprise ceremony.”

“Catelynn decided to surprise you with a recommitment ceremony and so that you can begin a fresh start,” the officiant says to Tyler.

“Go ahead and grab a stone and what we’re going to do is blow into the stone. Anything you’ve been holding on to, anything from the past that needs to be cleared… and then we’ll throw them in the ocean,” she continues.

Clips from past seasons of the show are then played, showing just what the couple has been through over the past ten years. Catelynn’s struggles with her mental health, her miscarriage, and the two deciding to take a brief separation are all shown. The couple are then shown back in Hawaii walking down to the ocean to throw their stones into the water. The clip ends after Catelynn and Tyler both toss their stones into the ocean, letting go of the past and looking forward to their “fresh start.”

The couple recently celebrated their youngest daughter’s first birthday. Following her birthday, Tyler admitted that he has baby fever and that he wants to have a boy. While Catelynn isn’t pregnant just yet, both she and Tyler admitted that they “love being parents.”