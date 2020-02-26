‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Nikki Supports Sharon

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, February 26 shows that Nikki supports Sharon, Billy sneaks in to see Victoria, and Adam offers his help to the Newman family. Plus, Chelsea makes plans for her future, and Theo asks Lola on a date.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) made wedding plans. He wanted to tie the knot at Hope’s farm, and Chelsea thought it was a great idea. They settled on a spring wedding. Then, talk turned to Adam offering to step in at Newman Enterprises while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is recovering. Adam worried he would look opportunistic, and he was also concerned about upsetting Chelsea. However, Chelsea told her fiance she wouldn’t hold him back and urged him to go for it.

Later, Chelsea met up with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Chelsea told her friend that she’d been sketching again. Chloe suggested that Chelsea go back into fashion designing, and then Chloe also offered to leave The Grand Phoenix to work together again.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) talked at Society. Nick warned his dad to be warry of Adam, and then Nick offered to help with some of the stuff at Newman Enterprises while Victoria was in the hospital. Victor seemed harried and tired, and he asked Nick not to tell Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he was doing so much work. After Nick left, Adam showed up, and he let Victor know that he wanted to help at the family business. Victor let Adam know that he would consider the offer.

At the hospital, Nikki read to Victoria and urged her daughter to get better. Nate (Sean Dominic) checked in, and he warned Nikki that she needed her rest, or her MS would flare up. Nikki promised to do that soon. Then, Sharon (Sharon Case) stopped at the hospital to check on Victoria. Nikki noted that Sharon looked exhausted, and she offered to drive Sharon back to the Ranch, where they discussed Sharon’s cancer and support system. After they left, Billy (Jason Thompson) snuck in to see Victoria, and he cried at her bedside. Nick showed up, and Billy snuck out. However, Nick saw pictures of Victoria and Billy’s kids, so he wondered what was happening. Billy went to the roof at the hotel while Nick implored Victoria to get better.

At Jabot, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) each had fantasies about Summer ripping off Kyle’s shirt. However, they were late with a report. Then, the client pulled out of the deal, and they took off for the rest of the day to enjoy some adult time together.

Finally, at The Grand Phoenix, Thoe (Tyler Johnson) ran into Lola (Sasha Calle). Lola was there to see Abby (Melissa Ordway) but decided it could wait. Theo had a meeting, but Lola waited around for him. When it was over, Theo asked Lola out on a date, and she accepted.