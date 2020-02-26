‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Admits Kristen Doute Feud Is ‘Still Fresh,’ Talks Joining ‘RHOBH”

Stassi Schroeder is opening up about her feud with Kristen Doute and her thoughts on a Bravo crossover.

Stassi Schroeder is speaking out about her current thoughts on her ongoing feud with Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute.

During an interview with In The Know‘s Gibson Johns this week, the longtime reality star and successful podcast host admitted that she’s been dealing with a lot of drama from viewers of the series on social media, which she’s normally pretty good at coping with.

“It takes a lot to bother me, but I think because the Kristen situation is so real and deep and, even now, still fresh, and we’re still going through it, it does effect me when I see people just yelling at me because they think I’m not going to invite her,” Schroeder admitted, according to a February 25 report from Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Schroeder and Doute have been friends, on and off, for 10 years, but during Season 8, they endured a falling out after Doute seemingly continued on with her on-again, off-again Brian Carter behind the backs of her co-stars. As fans have seen, Doute claimed she and Carter broke up at the Season 7 reunion last year but last summer, amid filming on the currently airing eighth season, the two of them were seen spending time together.

While Schroeder opened up about the issue to Lisa Vanderpump during an episode of the show earlier this year, claiming she felt lied to by Doute in regard to the status of her relationship with Carter, she told Johns that she is not “anti-Kristen.” As she explained, she’s simply doing her best to figure things out between them as time goes on.

As for her thoughts on crossing over from Vanderpump Rules to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Schroeder said that she could never make the transition because she doesn’t have what it takes to be a “housewife.” She also said that because she doesn’t known the entire cast, it wouldn’t feel natural for her to be on the Bravo series.

While Schroeder doesn’t believe she could ever be a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, she recently acknowledged to Page Six that she’s grown a lot in the years since she joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules. In fact, while she wishes she was more unconcerned about the way in which her behavior impacts others, she now knows it is important to be aware of other people in her day to day life.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder said she hopes everyone can say the same about their personal growth.