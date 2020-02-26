Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 In Surprise Cast Announcement

The 'Home Alone' star scores his first-ever role as a series regular on a live-action TV show.

Macaulay Culkin is the latest big name to sign on to the American Horror Story franchise.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy announced the surprising news via an Instagram video that showed a gray beach with the Orville Peck song song “Dead of Night” playing as the cast list was displayed onscreen.

In addition to Culkin, Season 10 of the FX franchise will include fan favorites Sarah Paulson, Eva Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, and Angelica Ross.

Fans are especially excited that Peters and Paulson will return to the franchise after sitting out season 9’s American Horror Story: 1984.

In comments to Murphy’s post, many fans wanted to know why franchise veteran Emma Roberts isn’t on the AHS Season 10 cast. But many more were grateful for the stacked cast list featuring the now-39-year-old Home Alone star.

“How about instead of crying and whining about who’s NOT in it and appreciate the fact that we still get an AMAAAZING cast and another season!! I was not expecting Home Alone to be in that’s awesome,” one fan wrote.

“AHHHHHHH EVEN PETERS IS BACK BABY!!!!! And also Macaulay Culkin is in this?!? I SERIOUSLY CANT WAIT!!” another added.

The American Horror Story role will mark the first time that Culkin will be a series regular in a live-action television series, per Variety. His most recent recurring acting role on a TV series was on the NBC drama series Kings more than a decade ago. Most recently, he appeared as a guest star on the Hulu comedy series Dollface.

Culkin recently told Esquire that while he enjoys acting and being on set, he doesn’t enjoy “a lot of the other things that come around it.” The actor also revealed that he auditioned for Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but it was a disaster.

“I wouldn’t have hired me,” he admitted. “I’m terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in like eight years.”

While he clearly nailed his audition for Murphy, the theme for the 10th season of American Horror Story has been kept tightly under wraps so there’s no word on what character Culkin will play on the show. No plot or release date for the upcoming installment of the horror anthology series has yet been revealed.

There has been some talk that the American Horror Story franchise could run for up to 10 more seasons. It is currently confirmed on FX through Season 13.