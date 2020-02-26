Jenelle Evans Announces She Has A New Dog After She’s Spotted Buying Pet Supplies With David Eason

Jenelle Evans is revealing that she has a new dog after she was spotted in a North Carolina Walmart with estranged husband David Eason buying pet supplies.

The former Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to share a link to her new blog post in which she detailed when and why she decided to add a new dog to her family.

She explained that upon moving to Nashville, Tennessee late last year, she wanted her kids to feel comfortable. She admitted that she believed the best way to do that would be to get a new dog.

“Sometimes I have the best ideas, and sometimes I don’t. This idea turned out to be a good one,” Jenelle wrote.

The former reality show star revealed that she took to Craigslist to find a puppy in Tennessee. While she was drawn to Goldendoodles, she says she first did some research on the breed and urged her readers to do the same if they are thinking about getting any kind of animal. After doing her research, she learned that the breed is “perfect for kids.” She then detailed how she and the kids went to meet with the puppies and ended up picking one out to add to their family.

“The kids ended up choosing a female and she was a dark red color. We ended up naming her Rosey!” Jenelle gushed.

On her blog, Jenelle shared a photo of her 5-year-old son Kaiser and 3-year-old daughter Ensley with Rosey. She revealed that the pup is now 6 months old and “really hyper.”

Jenelle went on to call Rosey a “joy” and admitted that deciding to get a new dog was indeed a “fast decision.” Despite making the decision quickly, Jenelle said that she is “happy” she decided to get the dog.

Although Jenelle is over the moon with her new dog, her fans weren’t so happy, recalling that her estranged husband reportedly killed Jenelle’s French bulldog puppy Nugget last May after it allegedly nipped at their daughter.

The blog post comes after a report that Jenelle was spotted in a Leland, North Carolina Walmart with David and the kids purchasing a pet bed and dog food. Some wondered if perhaps the mom-of-three had a new dog at home and it looks like she does.

Although she has her apartment in Nashville and a house in North Carolina, Jenelle has admitted she has not yet made an “ultimate decision” on what she is going to do.