Miranda Lambert Stuns In Makeup And Filter Free Photo Following Salt Lake City Concert

On Tuesday night, Miranda Lambert performed in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prior to the concert, she took to Instagram to share a rare selfie of herself decked out in vibrantly colored fringe. Following the show, she took to her Instagram stories to share a makeup free, filter free photo of herself, a much different look than she rocked earlier in the night.

In the photo, Miranda doesn’t have a hint of makeup on her face and the red lipstick that she gushed about earlier in the night was gone. Her beautiful blond hair is styled down and some of the curl that she put in it before the concert is still there. She traded her fringe top for a more comfortable looking white and gray striped shirt.

“Freshly washed. Sometimes i feels sad cause I worked hard on it but it’s also a relief!” Miranda wrote over the photo.

She also talked about the show she just played which was a rescheduled stop on her Wild Card tour.

“Salt Lake City showed up on a Tuesday! Love y’all. Now bedtime,” the Bluebird singer added.

The blond bombshell also added that on top of not having on any makeup, she also didn’t use a filter for the photo. Adding the hashtag “no filter” and jokingly adding another hashtag which read “thats scary.”

The natural look was much different from the rare selfie that Miranda shared earlier in the night. Before going on stage at the Vivant Smart Home Arena, Miranda shared a photo of herself with her long blond hair down and curled. She was also wearing a face full of gorgeous makeup including lipstick from the makeup brand Tarte. She added that the shade she was wearing was “cheerleader” and said she wasn’t advertising the product, but rather loved it since it “doesn’t smudge.”

It isn’t uncommon for the singer to take to social media to share photos with her fans. She has been open about the fact that she doesn’t like to take selfies so the two recent photos she shared were a special treat for fans. Although Miranda often rocks a natural makeup look in her photos, posing without any makeup at all and without a filter isn’t something she usually shares.

Miranda Lambert is currently on tour to support her new album Wildcard. The country singer recently opened up about the release of her 2016 double disc album The Weight of These Wings which she released a year after her divorce from fellow country singer Blake Shelton.