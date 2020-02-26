‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reflects On How The Show Has Changed Their Lives

The series will debut Season 4 on February 27.

The cast of Jersey Shore reflected on how being on the show has changed their lives in a new clip posted to Instagram. The cast which includes Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Jenni Farley, Mike Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Vinny Guadagnino, reflected on their time together for MTV’s cameras.

The stars of the reality television series sat down to reflect on their experiences and how being a part of the Jersey Shore cast has changed them over the past ten years.

Pauly reflected that in the decade since he first signed on as part of the cast, he said that his co-stars have become his extended family. He said that being on the series has changed his life forever and indeed that is true.

Pauly was a little known local deejay in his home state of Rhode Island when he got a message on MySpace from MTV saying they liked his look and for him to contact the casting director back reported PR.com. The casting director sent a camera crew to Rhode Island to film a day in his life, filming him at the gym, tanning and going to the club. Pauly was cast on the show without ever really auditioning.

Ronnie revealed that there have been many things, both good and bad, that have occurred over the course of the cast’s past ten years in the spotlight, including marriages, divorces, fights, makeups, and breakups. He then joked that before being cast on Jersey Shore, the furthest he ever went was Florida and now, he is known around the world.

Angelina revealed that being a part of the initial cast and returning for the show’s reboot series made her into the person she is today. Deena expressed her gratitude for the confidence the show gave her as a person, while Mike said he cannot see himself doing “anything else” but Jersey Shore.

Jenni expressed thanks to the show for her children without naming their father, ex-husband Roger Mathews, whom she met while a cast member on the series.

As for Nicole, she called the show her “entire existence.” She said in the clip, “I met my husband Jionni there. I always said I was going to meet a tan guido at the jersey shore and that I was going to have tan guido babies, which is what I did.”

Finally, Vinny revealed that he is hopeful the cast can do the show forever, perhaps in a nursing home, where he and his best pal Pauly will still be single and hitting on all the nurses.

Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filmed in the late summer through the fall of 2019. The episodes that will air beginning this Thursday are from that time period.