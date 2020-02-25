Stassi Schroeder Admits She Now Holds Back On ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Explains Why She’s Changed In Recent Years

Stassi Schroeder didn't used to care how she treated people.

Stassi Schroeder isn’t the same person she was when fans first met her on Vanderpump Rules in January 2013.

While promoting her partnership with Real California Milk to launch their new CBD (California Based Dairy) dispensary over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that when it came to her younger self, she wasn’t concerned by the way in which her behavior could potentially have a negative impact on others.

“When I was younger … I gave zero f**ks about how I affected people or who I hurt,” Schroeder told Page Six, according to a report on February 25. “And I learned from that, which I hope everyone does as they age.’

According to Schroeder, there are certain times in her life where she holds back on the show because she realizes that her friendships are more important than acting on a momentary emotion in an effort to prove her side of things.

“There are times where I hold back a little bit because my friendship with somebody is more important than getting out how I’m feeling,” she explained.

While Schroeder has learned to tame her tongue with age, she didn’t hold back when it came to her feud with Tom Sandoval earlier this month on the show. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Schroeder let loose on Sandoval after he threatened to ban her from TomTom if she made a fuss off her potentially understaffed book launch.

Although Schroeder insisted that she’s gotten a grip on her emotions over the past eight seasons of the Bravo reality show, she sometimes wishes she could go back to the days when she didn’t care about other people. As she explained, she missing not “giving a f**k” but unfortunately knows better now than she did when she first joined the Bravo reality show.

Also during her interview with Page Six, Schroeder said that when it comes to the new house she purchased for herself and fiancé Beau Clark, she and her soon-to-be husband had to do a ton of renovations before they moved in days ago because the home is full of cherry wood, which neither of them like.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week that her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are her “chosen family” and that she doubted the series would come to an end anytime soon.

“We were cast because we were truly all dating each other and we were truly all best friends,” Schroeder confirmed.