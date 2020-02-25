Ciara Rocks Huge Afro & White Vest Top For ‘FAULT’ Magazine: ‘Vote Or Die’

Ciara has graced the cover of the latest issue of FAULT Magazine. The “One, Two, Step” hitmaker rocked different looks for the shoot which showcased her versatility.

In one shot, Ciara rocked two hairstyles in one — bantu knots and a huge afro.

In the front, she sported bantu knots with her baby hairs slicked down on her face. In the back, she sported a huge afro that was larger than life. Her afro was accessorized with blinged-up hair clips, some of which spelled out words such as “boss,” “icon,” and “queen.” Ciara rocked a white vest top that read “vote or die” in block capital letters and paired the ensemble with a light blue item of clothing for the bottom half. The “Body Party” chart-topper applied a glossy lip and owned long acrylic nails.

Ciara raised both hands to her afro, tilted her head to her left slightly, and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

For another photo within the issue, Ciara turned up the heat in a fiery look. The “I Bet” songstress wowed fans in a pair of red knee-high PVC boots and a pink and red puffer jacket. She displayed her legs in a long pink knitted jumper that had the word “chaos” written in red capital letters across it and opted for no trousers. She rocked two huge plaits that were accessorized with multicolored hair clips. Ciara put on a pair of semi-sheer red sunglasses and looked directly at the camera lens with a strong expression. She parted her legs and was captured from a lower angle.

In another frame, she was photographed more close up. Ciara proved that she can be a chameleon and sported her brunette hair in dreadlocks. At the end of each dread had a letter attached to it which ended up spelling the word “melanin.” She was captured side on and showed off her profile. Ciara accessorized herself with a couple of gold chains and large hoop earrings.

As soon as the photos hit the web, fans reacted passionately to the killer photos.

“Wow! Gorgeous. Love the creative,” one user wrote.

“These are the hardest pictures of 2020,” another shared.

For the actual cover itself, which FAULT shared separately to their Instagram account, the “Like a Boy” entertainer can be seen closing her eyes and poking her tongue out. The colorful cover is incredibly vibrant and represents Ciara’s positive energy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ciara is currently pregnant with her third child. However, the star’s bump is not visible in any of the photographs. The due date is still unknown at this point.