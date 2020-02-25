‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Mariah Leaves With Lindsay

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, February 25 brings an argument for Mariah and Tessa, and Mariah leaves with a cute bartender. Plus, Billy turns down Jill’s job offer, and Abby presents Phyllis an intriguing proposition.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) talked jobs with Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton) at Society. Theo (Tyler Johnson) overheard Mariah say that Devon (Bryton James) referred her to a job recruiter, and Theo offered to put in a good word with his boss. Mariah scoffed at the idea of working for Summer (Hunter King). Later, Mariah had a video call with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and a shirtless Tanner (Chase Coleman) walked on screen. After he left, Mariah asked Tessa if she’d been sleeping with Tanner, and then slammed her laptop closed in frustration. Theo watched as Mariah left Society with Lindsay.

At The Grand Phoenix, Abby (Melissa Ordway) learned that there’d been no change in Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) health situation. Then, Abby told Chance (Donny Boaz) about her plan to neutralize Phyllis. He worried that Abby wanted to give her nemesis the hotel, but Abby had something else in mind. Chance felt bad about Abby’s plan, but Abby felt confident it would work. Later, she offered Phyllis three times what the shares of the hotel are worth to repurchase them. Abby’s offer intrigued Phyllis, and she wanted some time to think about it. Abby let Phyllis know that it was a limited-time deal. However, Abby was served some papers, and a former guest had sued her over PTSD from the Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) ordeal. Phyllis seemed to know about the lawsuit ahead of time. Phyllis’s solution was that Abby gives her the hotel and walk away from the mess.

At Crimson Lights, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) discussed Ripley (Christian Keyes). Later, Billy (Jason Thompson) walked in, and he wouldn’t let Amanda blame herself. However, Amanda ranted how their involvement with each other ended with Victoria getting hurt. Amanda expressed her desire to back away from Billy. She met Nate (Sean Dominic) at The Grand Phoenix, and Amanda said she wanted to go into hiding. However, Nate talked her out of that idea.

Meanwhile, Billy met Jill (Jess Walton) at the Chancellor estate, and Jill had a big job offer for him. She asked her son to work as Chancellor Enterprises’s new social media guru. Billy felt that Jill made up the position, though, and he turned her down, stating that his life was too chaotic right now to start something like that.