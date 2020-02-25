Donald Trump’s Harvey Weinstein Rant Is Evidence Of ‘Untreatable And Uncurable ‘ Dementia, Says Psychiatrist

Donald Trump's Harvey Weinstein Rant Is Evidence Of 'Untreatable And Incurable ' Dementia, Says Psychiatrist

Donald Trump gave a lengthy and, at times, meandering response when asked about Monday’s verdict in the Harvey Weinstein trial, and one noted psychiatrist says that the president’s behavior is a symptom of dementia.

John M. Talmadge, a professor of psychiatry as well as a physician, commented with a tweet on the president’s press conference, which was held in New Delhi on Tuesday while Trump was visiting India.

In response to a video showing Trump saying that he didn’t like Weinstein because he tried to defeat him in the 2016 election, Talmadge said that the video showed some concerning behavior.

“This was not Trump giving an answer to a question; this was a symptom. The condition is untreatable & uncurable. Alzheimer’s dementia destroy [sic] the life of Fred Trump, and dementia tends to run in families,” Talmadge tweeted.

During his response, Trump attacked Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and other Democrats for accepting money in their campaigns from the disgraced Hollywood mogul. At one point, he referenced the 2016 election and said that the former candidates should consider returning the money Weinstein gave them.

He also said that he was never a fan of Weinstein after knowing him from living in New York, as The Inquisitr previously reported. When pushed on his thoughts on the #metoo movement, of which Trump himself has been a target after being accused by nearly two dozen women of sexual assault, he said that the verdict was a “great thing” for women and sent a strong message.

But Talmadge believes that Trump’s response wasn’t just another unstructured response from a man who has become famous for them, but evidence of the same disease that impacted Trump’s father.

Here is Trump's complete answer on what he thinks about the Harvey Weinstein verdict, try not to laugh too hard: "I've been in meetings every hour of the day…I was just not a fan of his…I think from the standpoint of women it was a great thing." pic.twitter.com/0V8hDzTAZN — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 25, 2020

It’s not the first time that Talmadge has weighed in on the president’s mental health. Pinned to the top of his social media feed is an opinion that Trump isn’t mentally competent enough to lead the country.

“My professional opinion is that Donald J. Trump is impaired to the extent that he is not mentally, emotionally, or cognitively fit to meet the demands of the Presidency; and that he is unable to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution as required by his Oath of Office,” the October tweet reads.

He later added in the comments that he believed Trump’s “character, or personality, is malignantly narcissistic.”

It’s also not the first time that a psychiatrist has noted that Trump’s speech patterns and behavior could be indicators of a mental health issue, though no doctor who has actually seen and treated the president has weighed in on the matter.