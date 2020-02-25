Tom Brady Says Kobe Bryant’s Death Has ‘Brought Me So Many Tears,’ Left Him Sleepless

NFL star Tom Brady wrote a statement about how deeply for Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant’s death affected him, according to a TMZ report.

Brady, who is about to become an NFL free agent, respected the late NBA great’s play on the basketball court, and he also appreciated the example that Kobe set as a loving father and husband. The New England Patriots quarterback revealed the death of the superstar brought him sleepless nights and “so many tears.” In his statement, Brady told the world that he’d been profoundly affecting by the deaths of Kobe, Gigi, and the seven others who perished in the helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

“In Kobe, we were able able to witness the man in the arena. For many of us, sports show what we are made of, they define our personalities and emotions. We cannot hide from the good or the bad, from the wins or the losses… the joy and despair, the happiness and the pain.”

“What you see is what it is, we aren’t actors. We have found a real-life stage where we become vulnerable to the world and are judged bases on the outcome of each performance. And we care deeply about what we do.”

However, what Brady appreciated for Kobe is how he transitioned from life as a professional basketball player into life off the court as a husband, father, author, and entrepreneur. While many athletes see their days at the peak of their professional careers as the best of their lives, Brady enjoyed seeing that for Kobe, the accolades on the court were only part of the good times. The late father of four showed that he could have a beautiful life away from the spotlight of being a professional athlete.

Brady also noted how Kobe saw in others what they couldn’t see in themselves, and he praised the late NBA star as somebody who affected everybody around him. Yesterday at the memorial for Kobe, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka revealed that Kobe’s last human act was to try to secure a baseball internship for the daughter of one of his friends. He consistently worked to help those who came into his orbit.

For Brady, Kobe was an excellent example of a leader, and the NFL quarterback admitted that he would miss Kobe’s leadership skills and positivity the most. Brady described Kobe as a superhero, and he explained how the late NBA MVP always did more than his share, and then the QB declared that he and others would take of the slack left in Kobe’s absence to carry the load and move forward being the type of superhero he was. Ultimately, the tragedy of Kobe’s death has inspired Brady to seize the day, and he encouraged everybody else to do the same.