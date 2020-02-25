‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 10 Preview: Alexandria Is In Trouble

Gamma also approaches the community in the next episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead promises plenty of action for the people of Alexandria, according to Digital Spy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the midseason return of the hit zombie apocalypse series revealed what happened to the group trapped in a cave by Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) massive heard of walkers. While nearly everyone made it out before an explosion sealed the exit, the lives of two characters still hang in the balance.

In addition, Alpha also worked out that Gamma (Thora Birch) was a spy thanks to some help from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Both of these events will have likely consequences for Alexandria in the next episode as they all march towards the inevitable Whisperers War.

Episode 10 is titled “Stalker” and the synopsis, according to Comic Book, is below.

“Our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force.”

While the synopsis is very short, it does let viewers know where the next episode will turn its attention. Considering how much trouble the group trapped by Alpha’s herd caused in Episode 9, the assumption is that the Whisperers leader will exact some sort of revenge on Alexandria if the description is anything to go by.

Bob Mahoney / AMC

In addition, a trailer has been released for the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead. In the clip, it is revealed that Gamma (Thora Birch), who disappeared from the Whisperers camp in Episode 9, has approached Alexandria for help. Gamma also reveals that the large group that went searching for Alpha’s herd is currently in danger.

While she may be trying to help, it appears that she is not entirely trusted and she is later shown to be held captive. Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) also questions whether she is disclosing everything or if she is withholding further information.

In Episode 9, Alpha sent Beta (Ryan Hurst)in search of Gamma once it was realized she was missing from their camp. In Episode 10, Beta is shown entering a tunnel that was hidden below a bus. A hand is later shown to be breaking through the earth in what appears to inside Alexandria.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, initially many people thought this hand to belong to a walker but it was then later revealed to be Beta’s hand reaching up through the dirt. It seems that Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) while working as a Whisperer spy within Alexandria, dug a secret tunnel into the community, and it’s likely that Beta will use this to enter Alexandria.

Viewers can see the clip for Episode 10 below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 1.