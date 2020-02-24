Stassi Schroeder Wanted A ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producer To Officiate Wedding, Talks Co-Stars’ Interaction

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark were turned down by their producer.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are getting married later this year but when it comes to saying, “I do,” the Vanderpump Rules couple won’t be doing so in front of their first choice of wedding officiant.

During an appearance on The Daily Dish podcast last week, Schroeder was asked about who would be marrying her and Clark later this year in Rome, Italy before revealing that she isn’t yet ready to reveal the identity of her chosen officiant.

“It’s not a famous person. [You] probably know of this person,” Schroeder explained to listeners.

According to Schroeder, she and Clark initially wanted one of their Vanderpump Rules producers to serve as their wedding officiant but unfortunately, because their nuptials are set to be filmed for an upcoming season of the show, everyone involved in production shut down the idea.

As Schroeder explained, she and her soon-to-be-husband, who proposed to her last July as cameras rolled for the Bravo reality series’ currently airing eighth season, wanted the mystery producer to officiate their wedding because they both felt very close to them and felt that it was important that whoever was to marry them knew both of them equally.

“And we’d just spent so much time with him that we asked for that… But it was a hard ‘no,'” Schroeder explained.

While Schroeder and Clark were unfortunately shut down on who they initially wanted to marry them, they have since chosen someone new. That said, it isn’t clear whether or not Schroeder will be announcing who it was that they picked prior to her upcoming wedding.

Also during her interview with The Daily Dish podcast, Schroeder revealed that when it comes to her cast mates’ interaction with producers, a lot of them have much more interaction than she does because she’s less concerned with the way in which she will be edited for episodes of the show.

“I know a lot of my cast members will call our producers, like, ‘I’m freaking out about this’ or ‘I’m freaking out about that’ and like, ‘I think I sounded like an a**hole.’ I just do my thing,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder confirmed she and Clark will be signing a prenuptial agreement before they wed during an interview with Page Six days ago. At the time, Schroeder said that working out the ins and outs of a potential split from Clark was actually a bit romantic.