Kelis Will Be Bringing Her Own Milkshakes To The Yard Next Month

Talented singer Kelis has had a career spanning two decades. The music icon has achieved various hits over the years but it seems her signature song still remains the infectious “Milkshake.”

With that being so, the “Caught out There” hitmaker will be bringing her own milkshakes to the United Kingdom in the city of London.

According to London The Inside, Kelis has teamed up with Deliveroo to open The Yard on Wednesday, March 18. To honor the 20th anniversary of her debut album Kaleidoscope, the “4th of July (Fireworks)” songstress will be touring the U.K. the week she opens the pop-up. The star will be mixing up the milkshakes for customers the day after her London show at the Roundhouse.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelis kicks off her U.K. tour in Manchester on March 16 and will perform in London the following night.

At the pop-up, there will be five limited-edition shakes that are named after her songs:

“Good Stuff”: plantain, jerk seasoning, frozen banana “ribs,” and ginger, honey & sesame glaze.

“Millionaire”: millionaire shortbread, edible gold, edible $100 bills and chocolate coins.

“Mars”: cherry, espresso, and an Aero crumb.

“Trick Me”: vegan coconut shake with a vegan marshmallow mountain.

“I Want Your Love”: vanilla shake, sweet biscuits with light or dark caramel and chocolate sauce gravy.

The milkshakes will only be available until Thursday, March 19. However, Kelis will only be present on the Wednesday. Those that cannot attend the event on March 18 will be able to order the limited edition shakes on Deliveroo the following day.

The location for the pop-up is 46 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3EP.

This isn’t the first time Kelis has done something like this. Previously, she ran a pop-up with Le Bun.

Kelis first released her smash hit, “Milkshake,” back in 2004. In the U.K., the single peaked at No. 2 and stayed there for 4 weeks. In total, the track spent 15 weeks in the chart, per The Official Charts. The song was taken from her third studio album, Tasty.

Over the years, Kelis has proved her passion for food and cooking. Her last studio album in 2014 was titled Food while the following year, she released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate.

Kelis graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, where she trained as a saucier. She took her passion to the next level and stared in her own show on the Cooking Channel, Saucy and Sweet.

On Instagram, she has a separate account, “Bounty and Full,” for all her food-related posts.