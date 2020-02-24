Kelis Shows Off Legs In Pink Fluffy Dressing Gown & Heels

Kelis is known for her bold fashion choices and has left fans going wild with her most recent photoshoot.

The “Caught out There” hitmaker stunned in a fluffy pink dressing gown that had a darker shade of pink and white pattern all over. She wrapped herself up in the garment and paired the ensemble with heels. In the image, only one shoe was visible which had a multicolored strap that went around her ankle. Kelis accessorized herself with numerous rings and applied a coat of red nail polish. The “Good Stuff” songstress has always been one for different hairstyles over the years and opted for short dark curly hair.

For her makeup, Kelis rocked a glossy lip and white eye makeup which was very eye-catching.

The shoot took place because she did an interview with Ssense. Kelis shared two photos to Instagram and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

In the first, she posed in front of a bright yellow backdrop. Kelis raised one leg and placed both hands in front of her. She flashed a huge smile to the camera and looked nothing short of stunning.

In the next slide, she was captured more close up. The “4th of July (Fireworks)” entertainer put both hands on her hips and tilted her head forward slightly. She owned a fierce facial expression and cemented her status as a fashion icon.

In the span of a couple of days, her post racked up more than 7,500 likes and over 145 comments, proving to be popular with her half a million followers.

“Ma’am. I’ve had to replace three wigs today bc you’ve been steady snatching them! Stay off my neck, please!” one user wrote.

“Love this look and that you have the curls out,” another shared.

“FASHION INSPIRATION ICON PERIOD,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“There’s something about your smile that cuts to my soul. Ignites my heart and love for you,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelis opened up about new music in the interview. Later this year, the “Milkshake” chart-topper is planning on releasing an EP. The project has yet to be given a release date or name but she insists that she’s written a good portion of it.

The last time the talented singer released an album was in 2014, Food.

Kelis recently moved to a farm with her family and admitted that she’s glad to be away from the big city and not be in “the mix” with other celebrities.