‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melody Thomas Scott Shows Off Her Fun Side With Instagram Challenge

The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott, who portrays Victor Newman’s wife Nikki on the number one rated CBS Daytime drama, showed off her fun side in a new post featuring a tasty Instagram challenge.

The soap vet took to Instagram yesterday and shared a series of seven videos and still images of herself doing the whipped cream challenge. In some of the videos, Melody stood beside her friend Claudine Battisti, whom the actress referred to as Doug, as they each tried to hit their arms to launch whipped cream into their mouths. They had varying degrees of success throughout each attempt, and Melody’s dog Riley enjoyed the spoils of their failed attempts.

The first video shows a slow-motion clip of Melody, who was dressed in black pants and a black hoodie, achieve success while Riley stood at her feet. The song “I Am Woman” by Helen Reddy accompanied the triumphant moment.

The second clip showed Mel and Doug standing side by side while they each attempted a somewhat successful version of the trick. Pearl Bailey’s “Best Of Friends” played as they made their attempts.

In the third video, Melody had a failed attempt at landing the whipped cream in her mouth, and Riley appreciated eating the results of her failure. The song “Baby Come Back” by Player provided a funny soundtrack to the moment.

The next two videos showed the friends laughing as they tried to land the whipped cream in their mouths, and some got on their faces. A picture of them both with messy mouths as well as a shot of the dog rounded out the fun social media share.

The soap star’s followers appreciated seeing Melody’s fun-loving side, and more than 3,300 Instagram users hit the “like” button to show their appreciation of the silly videos. Plus, hundreds left a positive comment in the reply section.

“You both are so talented. So happy to see you both again. Thank you for the laugh,” gushed one fan.

“Boy. I have been waiting for this, and Reilly is the meringue on top of the pie. Hillarious love you two,” a follower from Canada, who included the Canadian flag and heart emoji, commented.

“What fun and great pictures and videos you posted, Melody!! Great catches too! I always enjoy your posts very much!” a fourth fan gushed.

The Inquisitr previously reported that on the show, Melody’s on-screen alter ego protects Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as she fights for her life this week.