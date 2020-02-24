‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Maggie Struggles With Her Memory, Ben Goes Back To Jail

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, February 24 reveal that the week will kick off with a bang in Salem. Many characters will be put in dramatic storylines, but Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) will be at the heart of the plot.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Maggie will begin to struggle with the memories that are starting to flood back to her from the night of the car accident.

As many fans already know, that night Maggie was upset when her daughter, Summer, came to Salem and blamed her for all of the problems she was having in her life. Maggie got very distraught and relapsed on alcohol. She then got behind the wheel of her car and caused the devastating crash that killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

However, Maggie’s husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) covered up her involvement in the accident and pushed the blame on Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

Will is currently in jail and believed that he was responsible for killing his mother-in-law. Until now, Maggie had no memory of driving or the accident. However, it seems that she’ll begin to remember bits and pieces of the crash, and she’ll eventually learn that she is to blame for Adrienne’s death, and the heartbreaking death of her granddaughter.

Meanwhile, Victor will pressure Will not to expose Maggie. He’ll use every tool in his arsenal in hopes of keeping Will quiet about what really happened that night. However, Will’s been in prison and lost the love of his life, his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), because of the situation. He may not be willing to cover for Maggie now that the truth has been uncovered.

In addition, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be desperate to keep herself out of jail now that everyone knows the truth about her part in breaking up Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

Gabi tried to kill Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) on her wedding day, and nearly everyone in Salem watched it all play out. However, a new piece of information could give Gabi the leverage she needs to avoid prison.

In addition, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will be forced to say goodbye to his love, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) yet again when he’s captured and taken back to jail.

Days of Our Lives viewers have watched as the pair have done everything possible to avoid Ben’s execution, but things are looking bleak.