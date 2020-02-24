Marie Osmond’s Powerful Message Of Hurt & Healing As She Reflects On 10th Anniversary Of Son Michael’s Death

Marie Osmond shared a powerful message of hurt and healing as she reflected on the anniversary of the death of her son Michael. The young man passed 10 years ago at the age of 18. Marie spoke about her feelings regarding loss and moving forward in an inspirational message shared to Instagram on February 23.
The image she shared was that of a monarch butterfly delicately perched on a flower. The post explained how one can go about healing after heartache.
In the share, which she calls a “Sunday message,” The Talk host reflected on her “angel son Michael,” explaining that his death left her with indescribable pain. She relied on her faith heavily during this time to get her through these dark days. Marie is a practicing member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or Mormons.
This quote intrigued me because I know a lot of people, including myself, that have been wounded, but also have come to realize that recovery is our responsibility. Someone told me that our hardest times produce our greatest power and our greatest strength comes from our weakest moments. My life has taught me that our wounds can empower us if we look to the Atonement of Jesus Christ. In a few days, it will be ten years since my angel son Michael passed away which left me with indescribable pain. I needed the comfort only the Lord could provide and until this trial, I didn’t realize the true power of the Atonement. That is when it took on an even greater meaning to me and became an integral part of my healing. As my mother would say… ”We spend the last half of our lives fixing what the first half did to us!" ???? When we are experiencing our most difficult times, when we feel we have nothing left inside, is when we can depend on the Savior the most. “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” ~Philippians 4:13 It was through the Atonement I was able to see I could either give power to what was paralyzing me in my grief, or I could allow that pain to build me into the person God knew I could be. Through the power of the Atonement He showed me I would be able to survive and in the process find out so much more. I know we have all been hurt by something in this world because hard times finds us all. Maybe a betrayal, illness, loss of a job, financial burdens, or being hurt by a very close friend. Maybe we’ve experienced a difficult divorce, an accident, or the estrangement of a child… these are trials the Lord allows us to experience because he cannot take the agency or choices away from others. But how we respond is OUR choice! Trying to see something good in our most challenging times might be the hardest thing we do, but remember God never said we were supposed to do it alone. He wants to take our pain away… let Him! It is my hope that you look to the Savior to find relief for your wounds and peace to your heart. He IS the answer! #HappySunday
Marie then said that she knows that everyone in this world has been touched by difficulty. She stated that trying to see something good in our most challenging times might be the hardest thing a person can do. Marie encouraged her followers to listen to their hearts. If they follow a particular religious belief, she asked them to look inward spiritually to ask a higher power to be with them as they face a challenge.
Marie then explained she felt able to face the challenge of her son’s death by reflecting on her own spiritual relationship with Jesus Christ.
She also shared some special words with her followers from her beloved late mother Olive Osmond. She shared that Olive always used to say, “we spend the last half of our lives fixing what the first half did to us!”
Marie’s followers responded with thanks for her beautiful post in the comments section of the image.
A wonderful new friend of mine has race horses @mcjannet1 and he has given me the most beautiful gift. He has allowed me to name his newest horse. I chose the name Mikhael after my sweet son Michael. The Hebrew spelling of the name Mikhael means who is like God or Godly. I also found out that the amazingly talented English artist @jacquiejones2 agreed to paint him for me. What an honor!!! What a surprising and incredibly kind gesture to be sending this painting to me. Thank you Luke and Jacquie!!!
“Good words that touch the heart. I love what your mother said too. We try to get back to our true selves before the world changed us,” shared one follower.
“Love this Marie. Sometimes you scroll upon something that your heart just needed to hear. Thank you!” explained a second fan.
“Wow, this truly spoke to me. Thank you,” said a third admirer of the longtime television star.
Michael Blosil, Marie’s adopted son with ex-husband Brian Blosil, committed suicide by jumping from a building in downtown Los Angeles in 2010. He left a note saying he intended to kill himself due to a long battle with depression, stated The Hollywood Reporter.
The singer recently spoke to her fellow panelists on The Talk about Michael’s struggles.
In October 2019, Marie told co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood that her son was bullied prior to his death. She also shared that she kept texts from those who did the bullying. Marie has not taken action against those individuals, reported USA Today.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.