‘One Piece’ Episode 923 Spoilers, Recap: Kid’s Clash With Shanks Revealed, Kaido Orders Attack Against Big Mom

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “A State of Emergency! Big Mom Closes in!,” featured several interesting scenes including how Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid lost one of his arms and the arrival of Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin in the Land of Wano.

Before Kid suffered a massive defeat from the hands of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido and became his prisoner, he and his pirate alliance with Hawkins Pirates captain Basil Hawkins and On Air Pirates captain Scratchmen Apoo were planning to take down Red Hair Pirates captain and Emperor Shanks. During that time, it already noticeable that Kid had a strong hatred of Shanks.

In One Piece Episode 923, it was finally revealed why Kid badly wanted to take down Shanks and his crew. While working in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy was having a conversation with Caribou, who was asking for help to escape. Luffy refused and told Caribou to ask Kid instead.

Caribou said that unlike Luffy, Kid has a bad reputation. Caribou revealed that a trusted source told him that Kid once tried to infiltrate the Whole Cake Island and take the head of Emperor Big Mom. Unfortunately, even before Kid was given the opportunity to test the power of Emperor Big Mom, one of his arms was torn off by her subordinate which forced him to escape.

After hearing Caribou tell Luffy a fake story, Kid sent an ax flying towards his direction. Kid admitted that he went to the Whole Cake Island, but he strongly denied that he wanted to take down Emperor Big Mom. Kid revealed that he managed to injure one of the Big Mom Pirates’ sweet generals and escaped after getting what they needed. When asked about his arms, Kid revealed that he lost one of it when he clashed against Emperor Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates. That could be the major reason why Kid made Emperor Shanks his No. 1 target when he formed a pirate alliance with Hawkins and Apoo.

One Piece Episode 923 also featured the nearing arrival of Emperor Big Mom and her crew in the Land of Wano. Emperor Kaido ordered his subordinates to do everything they could to prevent Emperor Big Mom from entering their territory. However, it turned out that the Big Mom Pirates knew how to reach the Land of Wano through the waterfall. Emperor Kaido was furious and said that he would kill Emperor Big Mom once she sets foot in their country.