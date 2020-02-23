Lizzo Proudly Wins Entertainer Of The Year At The 2020 NAACP Image Awards: ‘Perfectly Black In Every Away’

On Saturday night, Lizzo enjoyed a huge win at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards. The “Cuz I Love You” singer-rapper was awarded the Entertainer of the Year title in a tough contest that put the hitmaker in competition with Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Regina King, and Tyler Perry.

Before that happened at this year’s ceremony — hosted by Anthony Anderson in Pasadena, California — Lizzo marched across the red carpet while wearing a custom Mary Katrantzou dress. The colorful print evoked the post-modern feel of the 1980s while featuring geometric and swirly sections, one of the latter for which shouted her name in large black type on a yellow background. The column-styled, skintight frock sported deep cut armholes, a high neckline, and glittery black panels on each side to emphasize her generous curves.

In addition, Lizzo rocked her raven-colored hair in a puffy afro and she added a bunch of bling via a gold clutch, gold drop earrings, a chunky gold necklace, gold bracelets on each wrist, and multiple gold rings. Her makeup was on point, with applications including darkened and manicured eyebrows, black mascara, black eyeliner, and glossy deep red lipstick.

Lizzo posted an Instagram picture of herself holding up her coveted award in a victory style stance while she stood at a mic to give her acceptance speech. In the image, her mouth was wide open as she delivered pertinent comments about her win.

“I just want to shout out all the big black girls I bring on stage with me. I do that because I want them to know that they are the trophies,” she said to the crowd, adding, “Since this is the final award of the night, I don’t even want to make it about me. Every last one of you, you are the award, we are so special, we are such beautiful people. This is just a reminder of all the incredible things we can do.”

Lizzo’s 8.2 million Instagram followers were quick to interact with the singer’s most recent social media update. Within 16 hours of going live, the “Truth Singer” artist’s Saturday night post earned more than 640,000 likes and over 3,100 comments.

“I thought Lizzo dropped mad weight,” said one follower.

“Congratulations Lizzo!!! I screamed when you won! I love you so much! Thank you for being unapologetically YOU!!!” exclaimed a second admirer.

“Loved what you said tonight. And the dress was glorious,” spouted a third Instagram user, who added a sparkling star emoji.

“Wonderful woman!! [trophy emoji] Congrats Lizzo Liu,” remarked a fourth fan.

Lizzo has been making a splash when showing up at a number of high-profile events this year. Earlier this month, the multi-talented entertainer appeared on the BRIT Awards red carpet in London while wearing a dress that emulated a chocolate bar wrapper.

At the BRITS, the 27-year-old star was nominated for International Female Solo Artist against Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey. Although Billie won, The Guardian called out Lizzo for her uniqueness as “a flute-huffing, glute-quaking, pop-cultural life force,” as reported by The Inquisitr.