Phil Jackson’s Ex-Wives & Dating History

Phil Jackson has two ex-wives and one ex-fiancee, according to TV Guide. He doesn’t appear to be in a relationship at this time.

Throughout Jackson’s time in the NBA as a player, coach, and team executive, he had at least three significant relationships, including two wives and a fiancee. He married Maxine early in his career, and after their divorce, he and June were together for over two decades. Finally, Phil and Jeanie Buss had a 17-year relationship but never got married after their four-year engagement.

Phil Jackson’s First Wife Was Maxine

Getting ready for selfie with my youngest g-son Keller Jackson.

He's too cute pic.twitter.com/81xUQILxPF — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) December 26, 2013

Phil married his first wife, Maxine, in 1967. The pair stayed together until 1972 when they parted ways and got a divorce. Together, they shared one daughter, Elizabeth. His first daughter has managed to stay out of the limelight throughout her father’s storied career.

During their marriage, Jackson played for the New York Knicks. One of the two championships that Phil won as a player occurred during his first marriage. The second ring the legendary coach won as a player came while he was divorced in 1973.

Phil Jackson’s Second Wife Was June

Thanks for the birthday hits. what my weekend celebration looks like>

9 great kids???? pic.twitter.com/3g5DXJo7EU — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) September 19, 2015

In 1974, Phil married June, and they enjoyed a long union, which ended in 2000. During their 26 years together, Phil and June welcomed four children to their lives — Chelsea, Brooke, and then twins Ben and Charlie.

Phil and June were married when he played for the New York Knicks and the New Jersey Nets. He was still married to June when he retired in 1980. June and Phil were also married during his tenure as coach of the Chicago Bulls, where he coached the team to an impressive six championships in nine years.

With June by his side, Phil also won the NBA Coach of the Year award in 1996. Towards the end of his second marriage, Phil became the head coach of the Lakers.

Phil Jackson’s Long Relationship & Engagement To Jeanie Buss Ended In 2016

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

After his divorce from June, Phil began dating the daughter of Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss, Jeanie Buss. The two dated for a total of 17 years, according to an ESPN report. They also got engaged in December 2012. However, the couple ended their engagement in 2016 after four years. At the time, Phil worked as an executive for the New York Knicks, and Jeanie worked in Los Angeles for the Lakers.

They announced the dissolution of their engagement on Twitter.

“With mutual love and respect, we have decided to end our engagement. With the nature of our professional obligations and the geographic distance between us, sustaining the relationship has been difficult. We have shared many wonderful moments through the years, and we expect to remain supportive of each other in the future,” the statement read.

After the announcement, Jeanie also posted another message to her Twitter account.

“The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers. I love Phil & will always. It’s not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention,” she wrote.

Many people felt the couple’s breakup was the end of a Camelot-type story for the NBA, given that they were both powerful pieces of legendary NBA franchises.

Since breaking up with Jeanie in late 2016, it does not appear as though Phil Jackson has had any other serious relationships.