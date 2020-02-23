WWE News: Goldberg Opens Up About Real Life Beef With ‘NXT’ Superstar

There is certainly no love lost between Bill Goldberg and Matt Riddle, but now the WWE Hall of Famer has made his feelings about the NXT star clear. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the legendary superstar appeared on the Total Slam podcast and shared his views on Riddle.

According to Goldberg, the pair of them don’t get along, but it doesn’t appear to be bothering the Hall of Famer too much. However, he also revealed that he’s unsure of what would happen if they ever bumped into each other outside of the company.

“Riddle is like a booger stuck in your nose, he’s annoying and won’t go away. He has no influence on Goldberg’s life. Period, end of story. It’s the wrestling business and sometimes when you’re out in public you may run into a former foe and you can never know how the situation will turn out. It is what it is, we don’t see eye to eye.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Riddle has been vocally critical of Goldberg since he joined the company. The young performer believes the former World Champion is a bad wrestler, and he was particularly critical of his match with The Undertaker at last year’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

While some fans and pundits believe that Riddle is trying to get a match with Goldberg, the NXT star has dismissed the idea. As The Inquisitr notes, he revealed that he and Goldberg have discussed the situation between them in the past. According to Riddle, the Hall of Famer feels the young superstar has been disrespectful towards him, but he’s just not a fan of his in-ring work.

Goldberg isn’t the only legend who doesn’t get along with Riddle either. As The Inquisitr recently documented, Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon reportedly don’t like the young superstar because they feel he doesn’t respect the hierarchy of the wrestling business.

Riddle has repeatedly stated that he wishes to retire Lesnar someday, which prompted the Universal Champion to confront the young superstar backstage at this year’s Royal Rumble. According to Lesnar, the pair will never work together, but that hasn’t stopped Riddle from continuing to call out “The Beast Incarnate.”

It doesn’t appear as if Riddle has any heat from WWE management, but he certainly isn’t making friends with some of the company’s most prized performers either. However, many fans find his outspoken views to be quite entertaining, and some believe that he’s one of the brightest prospects on the entire roster.