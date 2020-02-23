Some ‘Bachelor’ Alums Want To See Andi Dorfman As ‘The Bachelorette’ Again

Lawyer Andi Dorfman didn't end up finding lasting love during her first stint on 'The Bachelorette'.

Bachelor alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are voting for their friend Andi Dorfman to get a second chance at finding love on The Bachelorette. Dorfman is a lawyer who appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’s season of The Bachelor and then took on the leading role on The Bachelorette. However, she didn’t end up finding lasting love, according to Life & Style.

Dorfman’s was a popular Bachelorette that many admired due to her confidence and intelligence. She ended up getting engaged to Josh Murray at the end, only to later call things off. The pair had a messy breakup and Dorfman is currently still single. Iaconetti thinks that because of her age and experience, Dorfman would be a solid choice for a lead and provide an entertaining season.

“She is going to turn 33 in the spring, and I think it would be nice to see a girl of that age. Andi killed it as [the] Bachelorette the first time, so why not do it twice with her? She’s witty, whip-smart, stunning and won’t put up with crap.”

If it’s not Dorfman, another one of Iaconetti’s picks as the next leading lady is Kelsey Weier from Peter Weber’s ongoing season, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Iaconetti has expressed her opinion that the next person to take on the role needs to be someone who is old enough to know what they want and mature enough to actually be ready for marriage.

Weier is 28-years-old and made it into Weber’s final four. She and Weber developed a deep connection and she ultimately expressed her love for him. She even took him home to meet her family. However, at the end of the episode he ended up sending her home, claiming he just wasn’t on the same page as she was.

“Believe me when you told me that you loved me, that meant the world to me, but I wasn’t there,” Weber told her at the time.

Iaconetti thinks Weier absolutely deserves a second chance to find love and truly seemed to be on the show for the right reasons and not to get famous.

“That girl is trying to find her husband. I don’t even think she cares about all the hoopla that comes with the show. People are really craving an older cast and perhaps lead,” Iaconetti said of why she thinks Weier would be perfect for the role.

Iaconetti and Haibon are newly weds, having found love themselves through the franchise.