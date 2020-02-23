Ashley Iaconetti Says ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Is ‘Infatuated’ Not In Love With Remaining Women

Ashley Iaconetti doesn't think what Peter Weber feels for his three remaining women is real love.

Bachelor nation alum Ashley Iaconetti gave her take on Peter Weber’s Bachelor journey, claiming she thinks he’s not truly in love with his three remaining women. While he has expressed feelings of love for some of them, Iaconetti believes that these feelings are more so “infatuation”, not actual love. She says that while Weber may have genuinely thought he was in love at the time, looking back now he probably doesn’t feel the same way, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Iaconetti has been on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. She ultimately found lasting love with her husband Jared Haibon, whom she met through the franchise. Thus, she knows that true love can be found in this manner. However, she thinks this isn’t what Weber is really experiencing at this point.

“I think he’s infatuated with three people. Because that was recorded in November, if you go ask him now, I bet you he’ll say he was only in love with one person for real,” she said during a recent interview.

Haibon gave his take, questioning how Weber could really be in love with controversial contestant Victoria Fuller, whom he got into a spat with during the most recent episode.

“Yeah, is he really in love with Victoria F. after how that whole thing went down? He’s in love with her? Like, I don’t know,” he said doubtfully.

Fuller is not one of Bachelor nation’s most popular figures at the moment after how she behaved during last week’s episode. As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of Weber’s ex-girlfriends addressed with him some concerns she had about Fuller. She had been friends with Fuller in the past and knew a dark side of her that Weber hadn’t seen yet.

Weber was worried upon hearing this new information, ultimately deciding to discuss his concerns will Fuller openly. However, she grew angry at the accusations and verbally attacked him, causing him to leave without ever having a chance to meet her family.

In a shocking move, he still gave Fuller a rose instead of fellow contestant Kelsey Weier. It’s because of this strange decision that Iaconetti speculated that he could be more obsessed with the idea of Fuller.

“I could see him being more in love with Victoria F. than Hannah Ann right now, because it’s just such a frenzy that he has, such an obsession, compulsion,” she said.

In addition to Fuller, Weber’s remaining women include Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.