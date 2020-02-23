Troye Sivan Offers A Throwback Picture Of When He Became ‘The Bar Mitzvah Boy’

On Saturday, Troye Sivan posted an important throwback picture on his Instagram feed. The update showed the Australian hitmaker as he posed for a black-and-white picture taken during his Bar Mitzvah. The singer-songwriter looked very young as he stared into the camera while holding a very large Torah after he likely gave a speech, one which was probably very carefully crafted to include both humorous and serious clauses.

As is the tradition of the Jewish faith, Troye needed to reach a certain age before he took this large step. In Hebrew, bar mitzvah means “son of commandment,” explains the Chabad organization

“When a Jewish boy turns 13, he has all the rights and obligations of a Jewish adult,” the source explained.

When Troye essentially became a man in the eyes of Judaism, he rocked a bowl cut which had been trimmed high on the front of his head. His eyes were bright as he had his picture taken, and he wore a Tippah — or a Yarmulke — on his head, which was only partially seen in the snapshot.

For his momentous ceremony, the young teen wore a striped shirt made a light-colored fabric. He kept the top button of the wide-collared garment unbuttoned while he rocked a dark-colored, striped jacket featuring a large lapel over the shirt. His little hands were full as he grasped onto the Torah.

Troye’s Bar Mitzvah Instagram update garnered plenty of attention among his 11 million followers within a day of going live. The post earned more than 324,000 likes and over 1,860 comments. Some people used emoji — including red hearts, happy faces, fire, and blue hearts — while other people talked about the sweet shot.

“Your hair. I thought you were wearing a headband,” stated one follower.

“He was wearing a kippah, but you can’t see in this photo, as it’s on the back of the head,” a second fan answered the first follower, before adding a winking face emoji.

“Oh my good I’m screaming how cute is this,” gushed a third Instagram user, who added a wide-eyed face emoji

“‘Louder than bombs’ is really awesome. Thank you for writing this amazing song [purple heart emoji] love you,” stated a fourth follower, who went off-topic to talk about the BTS song Troye wrote.

The 24-year-old entertainer doesn’t always post throwback photos on his Instagram account. Late last year, Troye offered an update in which he talked about the Shanghai stop of his “Bloom Tour,” which was at the end of its long run, according to The Inquisitr.